Niskayuna man convicted of one of 12 counts in GE espionage case

Mar. 31—ALBANY — After a four-week federal trial, a Niskayuna engineer was convicted Thursday morning of just one of the 12 espionage-related counts he faced in a case involving GE Power proprietary technology.

A jury found him not guilty on four counts and was unable to reach unanimous verdicts on the other seven counts.

Judge Mae D'Agostino declared a mistrial on those seven charges and scheduled sentencing for Aug. 2.

She allowed Zheng to remain free until then, but ordered him to submit to electronic monitoring and to obey a curfew.

Defense attorney Kevin Luibrand later Thursday said Zheng's primary emotion was relief: Had he been convicted on more counts, he might have been placed in custody to await sentencing. Instead, he got to go home.

Luibrand said the conviction on the single charge — conspiracy to commit industrial espionage — will be appealed.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, could seek a retrial of the seven counts on which the jury hung.

The jury had the case for eight days. It was, Luibrand said, the longest deliberation in the history of the Northern District of New York.

–More News — The Daily Gazette — .

–More from Schenectady — The Daily Gazette–