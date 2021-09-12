Niskayuna Police: Motorcyclist seriously injured Sunday in crash with car

Sep. 12—NISKAYUNA — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Sunday in a crash with a car, police said.

Police described the motorcyclist's injuries as life-threatening. The driver of the car was also injured, though injuries not believed life-threatening, police said.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Lisha Kill Road and Troy-Schenectady Road, police said.

The operator of the motorcycle was taken to Albany Medical Center by helicopter. The operator of the car was taken to Albany Medical Center via ambulance for evaluation, police said.

Police did not immediately identify either driver.

A preliminary investigation showed speed and disobeying a red traffic signal to be contributing factors. A release did not offer further information, including to whom police attributed the contributing factors.

Niskayuna Fire District 1 and Fire District 2 responded to the scene with Mohawk Ambulance. The Schenectady County Sheriff's Office and Colonie Police Department assisted Niskayuna Police in reconstructing the scene.

Troy-Schenectady Road remained closed at the scene of the crash at about 2:30 p.m., police said. Police expected to have it reopened by 4 p.m.

