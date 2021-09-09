Nissan-backed Chinese startup WeRide develops self-driving vans

People walk past a WeRide autonomous driving robobus near its office in Guangzhou
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - WeRide, a China-based autonomous driving startup, said on Thursday that it would start developing self-driving vans for urban logistics service, with automaker JMC and delivery firm ZTO Express.

The Guangzhou-based startup, led by founder Tony Han, is pursuing what is known in the auto industry as a level 4 autonomous standard, in which the vehicle can handle all aspects of driving in most circumstances with no human intervention.

WeRide is currently testing autonomous passenger cars and mini-buses.

Backed by Nissan Motor, WeRide said in a statement that it would jointly develop self-driving vans with JMC, in which Ford Motor has a stake, and ZTO. A pilot test will take place near the airport in Guangzhou city.

Automakers and technology firms are investing billions of dollars in autonomous driving, aiming to take an early lead in what many consider the future of mobility.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Foreign brands criticised in China for misleading shoppers

    Chinese state media and ruling party members have rounded on several foreign brands, criticising them for misleading customers after authorities fined the Chinese unit of clothing company Canada Goose for false advertising. The dressing down comes as tension between China and Western countries has fuelled patriotism and driven some shoppers to turn to home-grown labels. The state-owned China Economic Daily also singled out the down jacket manufacturer in a Wednesday editorial, highlighting how the administration for market regulation in Shanghai city fined its local unit 450,000 yuan ($70,000) for false advertising in June.

  • Cathay Pacific to close London pilot base, review U.S. bases

    The closure comes after Cathay put the London base under review in July and shut bases in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Germany this year in a bid to focus operations in Hong Kong, where pilots have taken permanent pay cuts to retain jobs. The London-based pilots, many of whom had not been flying since April 2020, will be offered a redundancy or the opportunity to move to Hong Kong, Cathay said in a statement. "The decision is not one we have taken lightly and does not reflect on the professionalism of the pilots based in London," the airline said.

  • EasyJet Spurns Buyout Approach, Sets $1.65 Billion Stock Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- EasyJet Plc rejected an unsolicited takeover approach and said it plans to raise more than $2 billion, giving the U.K. airline a buffer to see it through a return to leisure travel. The shares fell as much as 14%.The preliminary offer was conditional, all-stock and had a low premium, EasyJet said Thursday in a statement. It was rejected unanimously by the board and has been withdrawn.Instead, the discount airline will sell 1.2 billion pounds ($1.65 billion) of stock through a righ

  • China Tells Gaming Firms to End ‘Solitary’ Focus on Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators summoned gaming companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Netease Inc. to discuss further oversight of the industry and the need to deemphasize profits, prompting a steep share selloff.Tencent, the country’s largest gaming company, dived as much as 6.7%, on track for its biggest fall since July, while smaller rival Netease fell as much as 7.7%.The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee, the National Press and Publication Adm

  • Classic 1959 Chevy Corvette Could Be Destroyed For Pretty Much No Reason

    A Missouri man's classic Corvette is waiting to be destroyed over a VIN issue.

  • Too many cars are too fast

    "Slow cars fast" are a dying breed. Shifting gears, holding speed through corners, aiming the car precisely where you want it to be and timing and modulating brakes and accelerator for a smooth, quick transition from one apex to the next. There was suddenly less anticipation and less teamwork with the Miata.

  • Big Boy steams through Lee’s Summit, to crowd’s delight. Here’s what makes it special

    Though Union Pacific retired it in 1961, it was restored as part of the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad completion in 2019

  • How we would fix the Chevrolet Camaro

    To begin, we could think of no better candidate than today's sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro. Since the beginning of 2019, Chevrolet has sold around 87,000 Camaros, according to sales data collected by Good Car Bad Car. By contrast, the Dodge Challenger, whose platform is eight years older and not available as a convertible, moved around 144,000 units.

  • The Lucid Air is almost here. Here's how it stacks up to the Tesla Model S.

    Lucid Motors is on the brink of delivering its first vehicle: the Air sedan. Here's how it stacks up to the king of EV sedans, the Tesla Model S.

  • Not Just Electric: Oshkosh Says Postal Trucks Purpose Built For Carriers

    Oshkosh Defense has built electric vehicles for more than 20 years, but they've always been more or fewer one-offs for special purposes. That all changes with its multibillion-dollar order for new mail trucks that make up the largest fleet in the U.S. and maybe the world. "What we've seen happen in just the last few years is the economics have gotten to the point where we can apply this technology to a much broader number of use cases," Oshkosh Corp. CEO John Pfeifer said last week at the Advanc

  • Midway across the Atlantic, this pilot was the last to land in North America on 9/11

    “We were running out of places to go, and they ultimately allowed us to be the last plane to land.”

  • Ford says the 2022 Maverick Hybrid remains on track

    Ford denied reports the hybrid version of the 2022 Maverick pickup had been delayed due to the on-going chip shortage. The rumor is rooted in a document allegedly sent by Ford to its dealers and published by forum Maverick Truck Club. It provides no additional details about the issue, but the forum speculates the delay is linked to the chip shortage taking a toll on the industry.

  • 1969 Kawasaki H-1 Set 1969 On Fire

    Kawasaki billed this as he fastest and best accelerating road machine ever produced, being capable of 124 mph and 12.4 sec in 1969.

  • Watch the Tesla Model S Plaid crush 2 of the world's quickest motorcycles in a drag race

    The Tesla Model S Plaid beats any four-wheeled production vehicle. Edmunds wanted to see if a two-wheeled superbike could best the absurdly quick EV.

  • Wright tests its 2-megawatt electric engines for passenger planes

    Just like the automotive industry, aerospace has its sights set on going electric — but flying with battery-powered engines is a tougher proposition than rolling. Wright is among the startups looking to change the math and make electrified flight possible at scales beyond small aircraft — and its 2-megawatt engine could power the first generation of large-scale electric passenger planes. Electric planes have been held back by this fundamental conundrum, that the weight of the batteries needed to fly any distance with passengers aboard means the plane is too heavy to fly in the first place.

  • This New All-Electric Adventure RV Can Road Trip for 400 Miles on a Single Charge

    The 14,000-pound brute can also churn out 290 hp and 3,000 ft lbs of torque.

  • 1953 Chrysler Special Coupe by Ghia Is A Classic Dripping With Style

    Classic Chrysler coupe looking for a new road to concur.

  • Canada's New Automatic Headlight Rules Combat 'Phantom Vehicles'

    As of September 1, all new vehicles must have headlights and taillights that turn themselves on at dark and dashboards that stay dark if the headlights are off.

  • Driveshaft hits man's face while driving on I-15

    A driver was hit in the face by a metal driveshaft that crashed into the windshield of his Tesla as he traveled on I-15.

  • 1966 Pontiac LeMans GTO Tribute Has Custom Touches Throughout

    It’s like owning a GTO with upgrades!