Nissan bets big on UK with EV battery plant and new crossover

Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle
By Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle

SUNDERLAND, England (Reuters) -Nissan Motor Co bet on Britain to supercharge its European electric future on Thursday, pledging $1.4 billion with its Chinese partner to build a giant battery plant that will power 100,000 vehicles a year including a new crossover model.

Facing the most profound technological shift in a century, the titans of the auto industry are racing to secure battery supply close to the factories where they will make the new cleaner electric vehicles of the future.

Nissan's backing for the 9 gigawatt-hour (GWh) plant cements its wager on Britain five years after the Brexit vote threatened to block off the rest of the European market.

The 1 billion-pound ($1.4 billion) investment by Nissan, its Chinese partner Envision AESC and local government in northeast England will create 6,200 jobs at the Sunderland plant and in British supply chains.

The capacity of the new plant is on a par with one announced by France's Renault and Envision earlier this week, to be constructed in northern France.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Nissan's move was "a major vote of confidence in the UK and our highly skilled workers in the North East".

Nissan will spend up to 423 million pounds to produce a new-generation all-electric crossover vehicle at the plant where it already produces the LEAF electric vehicle and the Qashqai crossover SUV.

As world powers try to slash carbon emissions by scrapping the fossil-fuel guzzling internal combustion engine, one of the icons of 20th Century capitalism, Britain has pledged to ban the sale of new diesel and petrol cars from 2030.

Going electric, though, is hard.

ELECTRIC FUTURE

China dominates the production of electric vehicle batteries and the processing of the core minerals such as rare earths used to make them, though the United States and Europe and are trying to catch up, albeit slowly.

Western leaders, including Johnson, are loath to sacrifice hundreds of thousands of automotive jobs - often in politically sensitive constituencies - by importing batteries from China, rather than manufacturing domestically.

And unless Britain can build both battery production and supply chains, it risks losing its four-decade reputation as the investor-friendly gateway of choice for top companies seeking to export to the rest of Europe.

Envision could invest an additional 1.8 billion pounds in the battery plant to expand generating capacity to up to 25GWh and create 4,500 new jobs in the region by 2030. There is potential on site for up to 35GWh, Nissan said.

"Industrial revolutions start with energy revolutions and so with the green industrial revolution," Zhang Lei, founder and Chief Executive of Envision Group, told Reuters.

"We also want to build the supply ecosystem in the country - but you do need critical mass."

Zhang said the battery plant would be happy to supply other major manufacturers and hoped that, once it expanded capacity, it would be able to export from the United Kingdom, including to Europe.

Nissan said its new crossover built in Sunderland, on the Alliance CMF-EV platform shared by partners Renault and Mitsubishi, would be exported to European markets.

BREXIT

Japanese capital has used Britain as a gateway to Europe since the early 1980s, when then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher persuaded Nissan bosses to build their plant in the northeastern English city of Sunderland on an old air force airfield.

As British automakers withered, Nissan flourished. Thatcher personally opened the plant in 1986 and was pictured sitting at the wheel of a Nissan Bluebird.

Japanese investors worried that the United Kingdom's Brexit vote - which was particularly strong in Sunderland - would scupper their bets, though the worst ravages of a tumultuous no-deal Brexit were avoided.

The Brexit trade deal agreed with the European Union last year allowed the free trade of cars but with a dangerous twist about rules of origin - at least 40% of the value of a car has to be produced in the United Kingdom or EU to be sold in the EU.

That requirement rises to 55% from 2027 - a crucial detail that would mean an imported battery, which can make up half the vehicle's showroom sale price, would close off the European market to British-based car factories such as Nissan.

Nissan said the British government had backed the plan, but did not detail any guarantees or incentives granted. The government declined to comment.

Nissan's Sunderland plant was one of the first in Europe to build electric vehicle batteries, though its stake in the joint venture was bought out by Envision AESC.

"Our announcement today comes out of lengthy discussions held within our teams, and will greatly accelerate our efforts in Europe to achieve carbon neutrality," Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida said.

($1 = 0.7230 pounds)

(Editing by John Stonestreet and Jan Harvey)

