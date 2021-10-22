Nissan cuts planned output in October and November by 30% - Nikkei

The brand logo of Nissan Motor Corp. is seen at the front nose section of the company's new Ariya all-battery SUV during a press preview in Yokohama
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan is slashing its planned global production for October and November by 30%, as it struggles with a shortage of semiconductors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The Japanese carmaker has informed suppliers that it will build a total of 583,000 cars during the two-month period, the Nikkei said, without saying where it obtained the information.

"We acknowledge that the semiconductor supply shortage is still in a difficult situation," a spokesperson from Nissan said, although she declined to comment on the reduction reported by the newspaper. The company will give an update when it release its latest earnings results next month, she added.

Like other carmakers, Nissan has been forced to curtail production despite a rebound in demand in key auto markets, including China and the United States. The pandemic has both squeezed output at component suppliers and stoked demand for electronic devices that has intensified competition for chips.

Toyota Motor Corp, the world's biggest car manufacturer, this month announced a 15% cut in November output, following reduced global production in September and October, due to a slowdown at component plants in Malaysia and Vietnam.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Helium: South Africa strikes new 'gold'

    In a grassy plain in South Africa, once the world's largest gold producer, prospectors have stumbled upon a new treasure: helium.

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuz

  • Gas prices are at a 7-year high, with one California town reaching a whopping $7.59 per gallon

    In a small California town, gas prices hit $7.59 per gallon this week - more than double the national average, which is at a 7-year high.

  • It’s Supply Chain ‘Whack-a-Mole’ as Wide Range of Common Foods Face Shortage — Should You Stock Up?

    More than a year and a half into the "new normal," restaurants and grocery stores are still struggling with shortages and delays when it comes to the supply of basic goods. While there's plenty of...

  • The One Color You Should Never Wear to a Job Interview (& One That's Sure to Land You an Offer)

    Preparing for a job interview is stressful, including planning what you’re going to wear. Do you go with the beige pencil skirt that scored...

  • Exxon board debates dropping several major oil and gas projects - WSJ

    Activist investor Engine No. 1 in May shocked the oil-and-gas industry when three of its four nominees were elected to the board by Exxon shareholders, who were frustrated by weak returns and the company's flagging attention to climate concerns. The board members expressed concerns about some projects, including a $30 billion liquefied natural gas development in Mozambique and another multibillion-dollar gas project in Vietnam, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Amazon using ships intended for timber to transport goods

    Amazon and Coca-Cola have resorted to using ships designed to carry timber or steel pipes to cope with a shortage of container shipping capacity during the worldwide supply chain crisis.

  • 15 Signs Your Employer Wants You To Retire

    If you're at or nearing retirement age, it's possible your boss wants you to retire, but you just haven't gotten the memo. Some employers take a direct approach when encouraging workers to start their...

  • China is both unleashing and restricting market forces to secure its energy supplies

    After deregulating coal-fired electricity prices, China’s state planner intends to intervene directly on coal prices.

  • China is pressing US companies like McDonalds and Visa to accept its e-yuan at the Winter Olympics: report

    China is pressuring US companies to accept payments in digital yuan at the Winter Olympics, according to the FT.

  • Dr. Phil and CBS Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault of Teen at Ranch They Recommended

    Hannah Archuleta, 19, says she was shipped off to the ranch in Escalante, Utah, when she was 17 after appearing on an episode of Dr. Phil

  • When truckers voted to unionize, their employer retaliated with illegal layoffs, judge rules

    Mere weeks after a group of port truck drivers voted to unionize, they opened their mailboxes to find termination notices from their employer. That letter was a violation of federal labor law, a judge ruled Tuesday.

  • Portillo's begins publicly trading shares under ticker PTLO

    Shares of Portillo's begin trading publicly Thursday.

  • 3 Singapore companies ranked among world's best employers

    Which employers have been ranked the best in the world by their employees? How willing are employees to recommend their firms to others. Here's a look at the best employers in the world.

  • We can make the steel of tomorrow without the fossil fuels of yesteryear

    A trio of Swedish firms are developing a means of producing high-quality steel without releasing so much carbon dioxide -- and Volvo is already using it to build mining equipment.

  • Saudi Arabia Says OPEC+ Is Powerless to Ease Gas Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said any extra oil from the OPEC+ cartel would do little to bring down surging natural-gas prices.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace Racism“We see our role as extremely limited,” Saudi Energ

  • Britain faces 'massacre' of 20 more bust energy suppliers, Scottish Power says

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's energy market faces an absolute massacre that could force at least 20 suppliers into bankruptcy in the next month alone unless the government reviews the energy price cap, Scottish Power Chief Executive Keith Anderson said on Thursday. Natural gas prices have spiked this year as economies reopened from COVID-19 lockdowns and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia pushed down supplies to Europe, sending shockwaves through industries reliant on power. Around 13 British suppliers have collapsed in recent months, forcing more than 2 million customers so far to switch providers.

  • Kinder Morgan profit rises as fuel demand heats up

    With people taking to the roads again and air travel picking up as international borders reopen, Kinder Morgan reported a jump of 9% in gasoline volumes and a 56% surge in jet fuel volumes. The company also posted a 3% rise in gas pipeline volumes as a scramble to fill gas inventories before the winter heating season in Europe and Asia steadily boosted exports of liquefied natural gas from the United States. The Delta variant of COVID-19 had hit refined products volumes during the period, but the company expects the impact to ease in the fourth quarter.

  • Russia is making EU climate goals look 'ridiculous', says Poland's Kaczynski

    Russian actions concerning gas supply have made advocates of the European Union's plan to tackle climate change look "ridiculous", the leader of Poland's ruling party said in an interview published on Wednesday. Poland has called for the bloc to cancel or delay parts of its "Fit for 55" plan to tackle climate change ahead of a summit at which EU leaders will wrangle over their response to surging gas and electricity prices. "After the Russian action concerning gas, the creators and advocates of this 'Fit for 55' have, to put it delicately, made themselves look ridiculous," Jaroslaw Kaczynski told Gazeta Polska weekly.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    One method is to identify smaller companies that are innovators in promising growth industries, but that haven't yet reached their potential. Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) creates data science and machine learning products for businesses across numerous industries. With the help of its automation software, data analysts can produce much more powerful insights.