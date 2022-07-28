Nissan first-quarter operating profit drops 14%

2023 Nissan Pathfinder at 2022 New York International Auto Show
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) -Nissan Motor Co's first-quarter operating profit fell 14% to 64.9 billion yen ($478.08 million), the Japanese carmaker said on Thursday, citing surging raw material costs and production disruption from COVID-19 lockdowns.

Earnings for the three months to June 30 beat an average estimate of 45.8 billion yen from 11 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

The company stuck to its full-year operating forecast of 250 billion yen for the year to March 31.

Nissan, like other automakers, has struggled with a global shortage of semiconductor chips, and warned that it expects raw material and logistics costs to increase by about 1.5 times this fiscal year, which ends in March 2023.

Nissan said its global vehicle production was down 26.5% for April, blaming the semiconductor shortage. Global production went up in May by 1.7% on the year, in its first increase since June last year, but then fell 0.8% in June.

The auto part supply and logistics problems have led the automaker to temporarily suspend orders of the electric Ariya B6 and the new Fairlady Z sports car for domestic customers as of the end of the month.

($1=135.7500 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi SugiyamaEditing by David Goodman; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • GM reports 39% drop in second quarter with net income of $1.7 billion, warns of cost cuts

    GM's second quarter net income took a hit as supply chain and chip shortage problems continue, but is taking protective measures against a recession.

  • Marketmind: Look on the bright side

    Fed boss Jerome Powell was reticent on the future policy-tightening path, so markets, ever optimistic, took it as a sign the U.S. central bank will pivot to a slower rate-hike pace. Note, some argue the opposite, pointing to Powell's allusion to an "unusually large" move at the next meeting. What is clear is that the Fed, like the European Central Bank, will no longer offer markets explicit forward guidance, ditching a policy adopted during the low-inflation years in favour of a data-dependent approach.

  • North Koreas dance to celebrate armistice anniversary

    STORY: In a video provided by the North's official news agency KCNA, which cannot be independently verified by Reuters, people wearing masks and traditional garb danced at Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung square.North Korea calls July 27 its "Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War" and blames U.S. military presence in the South for tensions on the peninsula.Leader Kim Jong Un had also made a speech and said his country is ready to mobilise its nuclear war deterrent and for any military clash with the United States, as well as criticised South Korea's new president for the first time, warning Seoul was pushing towards the brink of war.

  • Chinese Property Shares Rise as Investors Bet on State Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developers jumped after a report said banks may provide as much as 1 trillion yuan ($148 billion) of loans to help builders complete stalled projects, fueling optimism the government is stepping up efforts to rescue the ailing sector.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars K

  • McDonald's says cutting off its Russian business has actually helped improve its operating profitability

    McDonald's had previously said that its 847 Russian business had helped drive overall revenues in 2021.

  • Asia credit investors feel the pain of China property exposure

    China's crisis-hit property sector has driven underperformance this year in some Asia-focused credit funds, including one led by a former Lehman Brothers portfolio manager, pummelling their returns and bringing years of gains to a juddering halt. Hong Kong-based L&R Capital's Asia Credit Alpha Fund, a hedge fund with more than half of its geographical exposure focused on China, slumped by 18.9% in 2022 as of end-May, according to documents seen by Reuters and a person familiar with the matter. The fund, led by former Lehman Brothers portfolio manager Li Ran, retreated another 4% in June.

  • Porsche listing plans on track, Volkswagen CFO says

    Preparation for a listing of Volkswagen's sportscar brand Porsche later this year is continuing, with a decision expected in late summer, the carmaker's chief financial officer said on Thursday. "Oliver Blume in his capacity as CEO of both companies, Volkswagen and Porsche, stands for an independent Porsche with access to Volkswagen synergies," he added.

  • Wary shoppers muddy outlook for tech, auto firms in Asia

    Asian tech firms from chipmaker Samsung to display panel maker LG Display warned of a sharp slowdown in demand for smartphones, TVs and gadgets as surging inflation and deepening concerns of a recession crimp consumer spending. Comments from top company executives in Asia, often called the world's factory, echo warnings from U.S. and European firms who say shoppers with lower incomes are skipping discretionary items and sticking to cheaper basics when buying everyday necessities amid global uncertainty, the crisis in Ukraine and the impact of China's COVID lockdowns. "As a downturn looms, consumption is expected to generally slow down except for essential goods," LG Display Co Ltd, a supplier of display panels to Apple and TV makers, said on Wednesday.

  • Big U.S. banks raise prime lending rate after Fed's sharp hike

    (Reuters) -U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Wells Fargo raised their prime lending rates by 75 bps to 5.5% on Wednesday to reflect the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate move. The moves, which will be effective from Thursday, follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for a second consecutive month to tame soaring inflation.

  • Barclays Latest Bank to Make Provision for US WhatsApp Fine

    (Bloomberg) -- European banks are counting the cost of their employees’ messaging habits, which have caught the attention of US regulators in a global investigation.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale Is More Bad Ne

  • Powell Signals More Fed Hikes Coming, Leaves Out Details This Time

    (Bloomberg) -- Chair Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve will press on with the steepest tightening of monetary policy in a generation to curb surging inflation, while handing officials more flexibility on coming moves amid signs of a broadening economic slowdown. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 Relief

  • Shell, Total continue buyback bonanza after record profits

    Europe's biggest oil companies Shell and TotalEnergies extended share buybacks on Thursday after their second-quarter profits beat an already record-breaking previous quarter on the back of soaring crude, gas and oil product prices. The two companies combined are buying back $8 billion in shares in the third quarter after recording their respective highest quarterly profits while keeping their dividends steady, which might disappoint some investors. High crude prices normally weigh on refining margins, but tight refined fuel supply supported record profitability in the second quarter, with Shell's refining margin virtually tripping to $28 a barrel.

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Who owns the most shares of Apple? Here's a look at the company's biggest shareholders.

    As of February 2021, Apple's biggest shareholder was the Vanguard Group, which owned more than 1.3 billion shares of the company's 16 billion.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It might finally be time for Cathie Wood's investing style to shine again. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest has been bouncing back lately. Her largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) is up 24% since bottoming out two months ago, and some of her smaller funds are faring even better.

  • The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation

    The US central bank raised its interest rate 0.75 percentage points Wednesday, aiming to discourage American spending and ease inflation.

  • The Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- George Boubouras was at his home in east Melbourne, taking in a cricket match, when his phone suddenly blew up.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale Is More Bad News for the EconomyIt was late on July 1

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    It has recently found new revenue streams and the company is profitable again. As a result, its stock is winning the endorsement of Wall Street and there could be plenty of upside ahead for investors who join the action now.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor