Nissan to focus on fuel-sipping technology and electrification in China

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The brand logo of Nissan Motor Corp. is seen on a tyre wheel of the company's car at their showroom in Tokyo
Norihiko Shirouzu and Eimi Yamamitsu
·2 min read

By Norihiko Shirouzu and Eimi Yamamitsu

SHANGHAI/TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's financially challenged Nissan Motor Co is expected to show off a new "must-succeed" car and explain its green-car strategy for China at the Shanghai auto show which starts on Monday, two company officials told Reuters.

The car Nissan plans to show off at the motor show is the significantly redesigned X-Trail sport-utility vehicle (SUV). A similar SUV called the Rogue hit the U.S. market last year. The new X-Trail will be available in China later this year.

The new car is powered by a fuel-sipping three-cylinder, petrol-powered turbo engine, which one of the sources said might face an uphill battle in gaining acceptance in China where similar technologies have proven unpopular.

The car is a "must succeed, a must win car for us," one of the two sources said. Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak with reporters.

In addition to the X-Trail's China debut, Nissan's chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta is expected to tell reporters in Shanghai virtually from Japan on Monday that Nissan's green car strategy is two-pronged: the company will focus on fuel efficiency-enhancing petrol-electric hybrid technology, as well as battery electric cars to make its lineup of vehicles in China greener.

In January, Nissan said all its new vehicles in key markets, including China, would be electrified by the early 2030s, as part of its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The strategy comes as regulatory pressure in China grows on carmakers to slash emissions.

China is a key pillar of Nissan's turnaround strategy, which involves focusing on producing profitable cars for China, Japan and the United States, rather than chasing all-out global growth pursued by ousted boss Carlos Ghosn.

The company is scrambling to slash its production capacity and model line-up by a fifth and to cut fixed costs by 300 billion yen ($2.8 billion). Nissan aims to achieve a 5% operating profit margin and a sustainable global market share of 6% by the end of fiscal year 2023

It wasn't immediately clear how much detail Nissan plans to share on its China strategy on Monday.

The two sources said Nissan nonetheless plans to start taking "pre-orders" in China for its upcoming electric Ariya SUV before the end of this year.

Nissan also plans to launch a hybrid "e-Power" version of the Sylphy compact car this year and an e-Power X-Trail as early as next year.

A company spokeswoman said Nissan plans to showcase in Shanghai the redesign X-Trail crossover, as well as the introduction of Nissan's e-power petrol-electric hybrid technology to China. She declined to comment otherwise.

($1 = 108.7700 yen)

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Shanghai and Eimi Yamamitsu in Tokyo; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • You Can Now Cover Your Shelby GT500 in $4730 of New Carbon-Fiber Accessories

    In case the $18,500 Carbon Fiber Track Pack wasn't enough, you can now get a carbon-fiber hood scoop, grille bar, splitter, and rear fascia plate.

  • Boat of the Week: This Wild 427-Foot Superyacht Concept Uses Recycled Jumbo-Jet Engines for Power

    As jumbo jets were increasingly retired amid the pandemic, yacht designer Uros Pavasovic had a vision of the apocalypse.

  • 'Roaring Kitty' acquires more shares in GameStop - Bloomberg

    Bloomberg cited a screenshot of Keith Gill's portfolio showing that he exercised 500 GameStop call options expiring Friday, when the stock closed at $154.69. The screenshots were posted on Reddit by Gill, and his mother confirmed the posts to Bloomberg. His total investment in GameStop is now worth more than $30 million, giving him a profit of nearly $20 million, Bloomberg said.

  • Automakers Are Going All In on Electric Pickups. Will Anyone Buy Them?

    'Do you think anybody really wants an EV pickup truck?'

  • Embattled Chinese billionaire Jack Ma may divest his Ant Group stake and give up control, reports say

    In the wake of his public comments about financial regulations, Jack Ma may potentially exit his Ant Group empire, Reuters reported.

  • Biden administration to invest $1.7 billion to fight COVID-19 variants

    The Biden administration on Friday said it will invest $1.7 billion to help states and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fight COVID-19 variants that are rapidly spreading across the United States. The investment, which will be part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, will improve detection, monitoring, and mitigation of these variants by scaling up genomic sequencing efforts - a key step in containing the spread, the White House said. In early February, U.S. laboratories were only sequencing about 8,000 COVID-19 strains per week.

  • Fort Worth City Council candidate who robbed pair at gunpoint in 1999 ruled ineligible

    After drinking nearly half a fifth of Southern Comfort whiskey at a Seattle club in 1999, Erik Richerson, then 17, robbed a couple of $160 using an unloaded 9-mm handgun.

  • Super Cruise's Biggest Problem Is Us

    Over 380 miles on I-95, Super Cruise drove for 346. It also canceled 25 times, in the process revealing the biggest hurdle for autonomy: unpredictable humans.

  • Clippers re-sign DeMarcus Cousins to second 10-day contract

    The Clippers brought Cousins into the fold earlier this month.

  • China likely to approve BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine by July - WSJ

    Chinese officials are reviewing clinical-trial data for the vaccine and are expected to authorize it for domestic use within the next 10 weeks, the report said. BioNTech said in a statement that it does not speculate on timings of approvals. The National Health Commission of China and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, which signed a potential supply deal with the German drugmaker in August for the vaccine, did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Top official says asking China to do more on climate is "not very realistic"

    China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng told AP on Friday that China is unlikely to pursue climate proposals beyond its current arsenal, calling it "not very realistic" for a country of 1.4 billion people.Why it matters: Despite heightened geopolitical tensions, the Biden administration has emphasized the need to partner with China on climate change. Le's comments come as Biden's climate envoy John Kerry is discussing the issue in meetings with Chinese officials in Shanghai.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "Some countries are asking China to do more on climate change. I am afraid this is not very realistic," Le told AP.But China plans to send a "positive message" at President Biden's virtual climate change summit on April 22–23, Le added. He did not say whether Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to attend, but said, “the Chinese side is actively studying the matter.”Le said that U.S. policy on China is "too negative" and needs to prioritize collaboration over competition. It can't be one "side drawing up a laundry list or demands to the other side," he said.The big picture: China is currently the world’s biggest emitter of planet-warming carbon dioxide, with the U.S. in the No. 2 spot — though the U.S. leads in historical emissions.China aims to peak its emissions by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060, but the U.S. and other nations are pushing for them to set more stringent near-term targets.These latest comments illustrate how much U.S. credibility on this issue was eroded when former President Trump withdrew from the Paris climate agreement, which the U.S. negotiated with the help of China.What to watch: At next week's summit, the U.S. is expected to announce more ambitious targets for reducing carbon emissions and pledge aid for less wealthy nations' climate efforts, AP reports.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Surge in illegal bank loan-funded China property buys worries regulators

    Property purchases in China funded through bank loans fraudulently obtained by speculators are fuelling already red-hot real estate markets in its biggest cities and beginning to alarm regulators. Four tier-1 Chinese cities, including Shenzhen and Shanghai, have reported since March that a probe by financial regulators found that 877.8 million yuan ($134.21 million) of bank loans were improperly used for property purchases.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX wins contract to build NASA's lunar lander

    NASA announced Friday it has awarded Elon Musk's SpaceX a $2.89 billion contract to build a spacecraft that will carry astronauts to the Moon's surface. Why it matters: NASA hopes to land astronauts on the Moon by 2024, which if successful, would be the first time since the last Apollo mission. SpaceX beat out Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics for the contract. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNASA had previously awarded all three companies millions of dollars to refine their lunar lander ideas. What they're saying: "We should accomplish the next landing as soon as possible," said Steve Jurczyk, NASA's acting administrator, per Reuters. "This is an incredible time to be involved in human exploration, for all humanity."As part of the Artemis program, NASA pledged to land the first woman on the Moon."Another goal of the Artemis program includes landing the first person of color on the lunar surface," NASA said Friday. SpaceX tweeted Friday: "We are humbled to help @NASAArtemis usher in a new era of human space exploration."Our thought bubble via Axios' Andrew Freedman: By selecting only SpaceX for this project, NASA will be without a backup if the company fails to deliver on its goals. Often, for a project this critical, NASA has given awards to more than one company to allow for possible problems. Both Boeing and SpaceX received contracts to fly astronauts to the International Space Station, and Boeing's launch vehicle encountered software problems that delayed its flights, so SpaceX flew first.Go deeper: Comparing the Artemis and Apollo missions to the MoonMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Maldives Will Offer Vaccines To Travelers To Help Revive Tourism

    If you still need a COVID vaccine, you can get one (and a great vacation) by booking a trip to the Maldives The COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the U.S. is picking up steam, and most people are now eligible (or will be very soon) to get vaccinated. But that doesn’t mean that it’s necessarily easy []

  • See what 27 'Game of Thrones' stars were doing before the show

    From Kit Harington to Emilia Clarke and more, here's a look back at the random acting jobs the "Game of Thrones" stars had before HBO's hit series.

  • They're the military's most elite. In secret online groups, some spew racism, conspiracies.

    NBC News reviewed posts from four private, secret Facebook groups that describe themselves as solely for current and former special operations forces.

  • Ancient Aliens: Secrets Of The Gods Uncovered In Pythagoras' Theories

    The ancient Greek philosopher Pythagoras stated that everything in the universe exists in a constant state of vibrations, but were these vibrations used to reach higher dimensions?

  • China says US-Japan actions are stoking division

    China hit back at the U.S.-Japan show of alliance during talks between President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, calling it an "ironic attempt of stoking division.” China said Suga and Biden's news conference Friday, in which they issued a joint statement on shared values in democracy and human rights and aired concerns about China's activities in the Indo-Pacific region, had gone “far beyond the scope of normal development of bilateral relations.”

  • Nissan GT-R NISMO in McDonald's livery is the ultimate in fast food

    Imagine if, say, the Blue Oval launched a special edition of its flagship Ford GT, but did it with a marketing tie-in to Taco Bell. Bizarre as that may sound, in Japan the new 2022 Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition was launched with a collab with McDonald's — even though in its home country the Nissan GT-R is an automotive celebrity, a household name, like Corvette, that resonates car enthusiasts and regular folks alike. On stage during the reveal alongside the new NISMO-only Stealth Gray color was a second GT-R NISMO wrapped in reflective gold.

  • Dogecoin Surges to All-Time High, Temporarily Breaking Robinhood's Crypto Trading Systems

    Internet users aren't happy after they had trouble trading Dogecoin on Robinhood, following what the company is calling a Thursday night system failure.