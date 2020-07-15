Nissan just debuted its first major EV since the Leaf took the world by storm in 2010, and it may be a game-changer for the struggling brand

Nissan

Nissan unveiled its first all-electric crossover, the Ariya, during an online event on Wednesday.

It's the first major EV debut from the brand since it launched the Leaf all the way back in 2010.

According to Nissan, it will have up to 300 miles of range, two battery options, and an all-wheel-drive version.

The Ariya will go on sale in the US in late 2021 with a starting price around $40,000.

Nissan just unveiled its first all-new electric vehicle in close to a decade, and it's set to put the brand on the map in the growing electric-SUV space.

The Ariya — which Nissan showed off through an online event on Wednesday — is the brand's debut electric crossover, and its first major EV debut since the Leaf in 2010. At a starting price point of roughly $40,000, the Ariya will compete most closely with the electric versions of the Hyundai Kona and Kia Niro when it hits dealerships late next year.

Nissan said the Ariya's introduction marks a "key milestone" in its plan to develop "Nissan's reputation for innovation, craftsmanship, customer focus, and quality." That four-year plan is also intended to help it achieve "sustainable growth, financial stability and profitability by the end of fiscal-year 2023." The debut comes as Nissan is struggling in the face of declining sales and earnings that began long before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

But the new EV — which Nissan says will have up to 300 miles of range, two battery options, advanced driver-assistance tech, and a dual-motor version — may turn that around.

Nissan was early to the EV market, rolling out the first-generation Leaf all the way back in 2010.

The Leaf has been a big seller for Nissan and got total overhaul for 2018, but still, the company finds itself playing catch-up amid the rising wave of electric SUVs hitting in recent years.

The Leaf hit the scene back when it was understood that electric and hybrid cars had to differentiate themselves from the pack with "futuristic" and unusual designs.

