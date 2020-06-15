Nissan just revamped its best-selling car, giving it updated looks and more technology than ever — check out the new Nissan Rogue

Nissan

Nissan's best-selling car just got a makeover, along with more power and technology than ever before.

The 2021 Nissan Rogue will be available with a whole suite of Nissan's semi-automated functions, as well as driver-safety technologies.

No official pricing was announced at this time.

The all-new Rogue will go on sale in the fall.

The best-selling car in Nissan's entire US lineup is the Rogue. Considering the popularity of SUVs and crossovers, this should come as a surprise to absolutely no one — so it's an important car for Nissan to get right. The 2021 Rogue will now face that test, with a complete makeover and more onboard tech than ever.

Nissan seems to be really leaning into the tech aspect for the Rogue; it comes with ProPilot Assist — Nissan's advanced, semi-automated, driver-assistance safety technology — and there's also something called Nissan Safety Shield 360. That comes as a standard feature.

Nissan Safety Shield 360, according to Nissan, includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, lane-departure warning, high-beam assist, and rear automatic braking.

The 2021 Rogues will come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and 181 horsepower, which is 11 horsepower more than the outgoing model. Torque has similarly been increased to 181 pound-feet, an increase of 6 pound-feet over the last Rogue.

The 2021 Nissan Rogue is here with more tech and power than ever.

It wears the V-shaped Nissan corporate front fascia.

But now there are new, multi-level LED headlights.

It comes in either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

The interior is described as a “family hub” where all passengers can be comfortable and utilize the car’s features.

There's also a 10.8-inch head-up display, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and a giant, nine-inch touchscreen.

This “butterfly” opening front center console, for example, is accessible to the second row.

