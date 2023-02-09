Nissan keeps annual profit forecasts, cuts unit sales target

·3 min read

Nissan maintained its full-year profit forecasts on Thursday, saying chip shortages and other Covid disruptions would hit sales volumes but that it would fight back through "strict financial discipline".

The Japanese auto giant, which this week signed a landmark deal rebalancing its fraught alliance with Renault, predicted more production setbacks due to the shortage of semiconductors plaguing the industry.

The carmaker trimmed its annual unit sales target by eight percent to 3.4 million vehicles, with chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta telling reporters the declines would be felt mainly in China and North America.

He struck an optimistic tone, however, saying that "I think the US is absolutely okay, and China, we will recover".

"Definitely what we are seeing today, in the month of February, (is) that markets are coming back," he said.

Nissan said it still expects a net profit of 155 billion yen ($1.2 billion) in the 2022-23 financial year, and also left its operating income outlook unchanged on Thursday.

"Strong currency fluctuations and increases in raw material prices" as well as the spread of Covid-19 infections in China are among the headwinds the company faces, it said.

But in the January-March quarter, Nissan "expects to offset the negative impact of volume decline by continued improvement in performance with strict financial discipline".

Net profit in the nine-month period to December tumbled 43 percent year-on-year to 115 billion yen, despite the positive impact of a weaker yen, which inflates profits for exporters.

But in the third quarter, net profit jumped 55 percent compared to the same period the previous year.

- Renault deal -

Despite the "very challenging business environment" in the third quarter, "the new models we introduced in each market have been very well received by customers, and we are feeling a strong response for the future", CEO Makoto Uchida said in a statement.

The results come hot on the heels of a landmark deal rebalancing Nissan's fraught alliance with its French partner Renault.

The revamped partnership, signed earlier this week, will end Renault's decades-long dominance over Nissan that has often been dubbed the "unequal treaty", slashing its share in the Japanese company to 15 percent from 43.4 percent.

The agreement also involved Nissan taking a stake of up to 15 percent in Renault's new electric vehicle venture Ampere.

It marks the latest twist in Nissan's recent years of tumult, from the arrest of former chief Carlos Ghosn to pandemic-triggered chip shortages and the conflict in Ukraine, which led the automaker to exit Russia citing supply chain disruptions.

But even after the overhaul of the Nissan-Renault relationship, uncertainty will likely persist over Nissan's path toward recovery, some analysts say.

Underlying this view is "persistent turmoil in supply chains, seen in issues such as the shortage of semiconductors, price hikes of key materials, and expected increases in spending for electrification", S&P Global Ratings said ahead of the earnings release.

Seiji Sugiura, senior analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute, told AFP that producing fewer cars could be a good thing for the company.

"Previously, Nissan relied on discounts and incentives to increase sales. But it now does not have to rely on incentives, and is able to increase prices," he explained.

tmo-nf-kaf/aha

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil,’ According to Elon Musk — Here Are 2 Stocks to Take Advantage

    While oil and its refined derivatives are still the mainstay of our energy economy, their prices are rising – in fact, high prices for gasoline and diesel are major drivers of the current high rates of inflation, and are partly responsible for the strong push to promote electric vehicles (EVs). But switching to EVs doesn’t end our reliance on energy. It will just make us trade one issue – reliance on oil – for another – reliance on lithium batteries. In this case, as Elon Musk has said, “Lithium

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • This Industry Will Add $200 Trillion to the Economy by 2030, Says Ark Invest -- Here's 1 Stock to Buy if It Does

    Artificial intelligence is about to change the world, and this tiny stock could be among the biggest winners.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While stock splits aren't value-creating vehicles per se, these events can allow more investors access to stocks that otherwise have risen to such steep prices that buying even one or two shares may be out of reach. There were several well-known stock splits that took place in 2022, and the current market environment has discounted some of these companies even further. If you're bargain-hunting for wonderful businesses that fit this bill in the 2023 market environment, here are two recent stock-split stocks that are primed to deliver sustainable growth for investors in the next decade and beyond.

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • Before You Buy Realty Income: Here's a REIT Stock I'd Buy First

    Realty Income is an industry giant, but I'd be more inclined to buy W.P. Carey first. Here's why.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens This Year

    These two companies have historically delivered market-beating returns. They can do the same in the future.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.49% and 61.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $11 (or More)

    Every investor is in the stock market to find a solid return. That’s the bottom line, and while it sounds simple, the trick is finding stocks that are primed for gains and will make the inherent risk worthwhile. Risk can’t be avoided in the markets, and it usually increases in a direct relationship to a stock’s return potential. And there are few stock segments that offer a higher return potential for the risk involved than the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. When we say high

  • ‘And then 2022 happened’: I borrowed $500,000 from friends and family to invest in the stock market, foolishly promising a 10% return. Can I avoid legal action?

    This promise was made via a signed promissory note, and the return was less than the annual return I had been experiencing years before. The question I have is twofold: What’s the best way to mend and repair the relationships with friends and family, and to what extent could I be faced with punitive legal action? Promissory notes are typically used in real estate, automobile, college and/or personal loans.

  • Bob Iger announces 7,000 job cuts at Disney, signals 'significant transformation'

    The earnings report came as Walt Disney Co. faces a challenge from an outsider, billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, who is seeking election to join the board.

  • Do You Believe in the Upside Potential of General Electric Company (GE)?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund delivered an 8.63% return, compared to a 7.56% return for the S&P Index and a 12.42% return for the Russell 1000 Value Index. For 2022, the […]

  • Nissan Ditches Titan For Maverick Rival

    The small truck market looks to be heating up…

  • This Is a Huge Red Flag for the Cannabis Industry

    Marijuana companies are normally chomping at the bit to jump into new markets that have recently legalized cannabis use, but that trend could be changing. There have been recent developments involving marijuana businesses slashing costs and laying off staff, but what really got my attention was when a top cannabis company dropped a bombshell: that it would be exiting not one but three states. On Jan. 26, multi-state marijuana operator Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) announced that it will be shutting down most of its operations (production and cultivation) in three top markets: California, Colorado, and Oregon.

  • Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?

    Amazon has struggled amid the challenging economic environment, and the near-term outlook remains grim.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Would you like a stock portfolio that generates enough passive income to fuel your retirement dreams? Unlike most areas of the economy, healthcare services are a top priority in good economic times and bad. Here's why investors who buy them now could end up with a big passive income stream that continues growing for the rest of their lives.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 93% You'll Want to Buy on the Dip

    The company leads the action-camera industry, but it was plagued by economic challenges throughout 2022. The broader economy was at the forefront of GoPro's struggles in 2022. A GoPro camera isn't a necessity, it's a luxury, so it's among the first items on the chopping block when consumers look for ways to cut spending.

  • Morgan Stanley: Prices for Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet watches will keep plunging due to a flood of supply — here are 3 real assets that remain scarce and coveted

    Time flies. But it also crashes.

  • India's Adani faced margin call on $1.1 billion loan before repaying in full - FT

    An Adani spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours. Adani Group also plans to prepay a $500 million loan due next month to a group of banks that includes Barclays, Standard Chartered and Deutsche Bank, Bloomberg News reported. The group of banks lent Adani $4.5 billion to finance the purchase of Holcim Ltd cement assets last year and a portion of the loan is due March 9, Bloomberg News said.

  • MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

    Global stock index compiler MSCI said it was reviewing the status of equities in India's Adani Group on Thursday, ending a brief rally for the troubled conglomerate, as it fends off allegations of market manipulation.US-based MSCI said in a statement, published early Thursday India time, that the review was triggered by investor concerns about the "eligibility and free float determination of specific securities" associated with Adani Group.