Some Nissan Murano, Kia EV6 and Niro EV models recalled due to safety issues: NHTSA

Nissan of North America has recalled 2024 Nissan Murano models because of detaching glass panels.

The incorrect primer may have been used on the quarter glass, resulting in the left and right quarter glass detaching from the vehicle and increasing the possibility of a crash, according to the National National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Dealers will replace both side-quarter glass panels free of charge. Notification letters are expected to be sent on March 1. Owners can contact Nissan customer service at 800-867-7669. The Nissan recall number is PD102.

Nissan Dealerships in Delaware

Sheridan Nissan, 114 S. Dupont Highway, New Castle. Phone: 302-326-6100

Hertrich Nissan of Newark, 303 E. Cleveland Ave., Newark. Phone: 302-368-6300

Hertrich Nissan, 1378 S. Dupont Highway, Dover. 302-678-4553

Kia recalls two vehicle models

Kia America has recalled 2023 EV6 and 2023 and 2024 Niro EV models for a faulty driveshafts.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, one of the drive shafts may have been improperly heat-treated, allowing it to break under load and resulting in a loss of drive power.

Kia dealers will replace the drive shaft, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on March 29. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 800-333-4542.

Kia Dealerships in Delaware

Martin Kia, 289 E. Cleveland Ave., Newark. Phone: 302-738-5200

Kia of Wilmington, 1603 Pennsylvania Ave., Wilmington. Phone: 302-656-3100

Felton Holly Kia, 13173 S. Dupont Highway, Felton. Phone: 302-527-2700

Selbyville Holly Kia, 38015 Dupont Blvd., Selbyville. Phone: 302-436-2700

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Nissan Murano, Kia EV6 and Niro EV cars recalled due to safety issues