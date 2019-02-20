Nissan to oppose having same chair as Renault: FT

The Nissan logo is seen at Nissan car plant in Sunderland, Britain February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd's independent committee on governance is expected to recommend against the company having the same chairman as Renault SA, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.

Renault and its largest shareholder French state are pushing for Jean-Dominique Senard to take up the chairmanship at the Japanese company, the report said.

Senard was appointed chairman of the French automaker in late January, and is also expected to be named to Nissan's board, given Renault's 43 percent stake. The Japanese automaker holds a 15 percent, non-voting stake in the French firm.

Renault and Nissan were not immediately available for comments.





