Nissan posts 45% rise in Q2 operating profit, hikes full-year outlook

Man walks in front of the Nissan logo at Nissan Gallery in Yokohama
·2 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) -Nissan Motor Co on Wednesday reported a 45% rise in second-quarter profit, helped by cost-cutting and higher-margin sales, and it sharply hiked its full-year outlook

The Japanese automaker reported 91.7 billion yen ($629.51 million) in operating profit for the three months to end-September, versus an average 88.23 billion yen profit estimate of 11 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

A year earlier it earned 63.4 billion yen.

The company raised its full-year operating profit forecast to 360 billion yen from 250 billion yen. That compares with a 335.13 billion yen average forecast by 21 analysts. The financial announcement took place less than a week remaining until a Nov. 15 target the Japanese and French automakers had set to reach a deal on revamping their alliance, although people familiar with the talks have said no announcement is now expected on that date. Nissan said on Tuesday the discussions, including on the alliance's new governance structure, "are going in the right direction." Renault on Tuesday announced an overhaul of its businesses, agreeing to establish equally held joint venture with China's Geely for gasoline engines and hybrid technology and spinning off its electric vehicles unit through a stock market listing next year. The French automaker has been in talks to convince Nissan to invest in its new electric unit. Renault has a 43% stake in Nissan while the Japanese automaker has a 15% non-voting stake in Renault. People with knowledge of the talks have said the two sides have been discussing a reduction in Renault's stake in Nissan, potentially to 15%. Nissan is expected to take a stake in the EV venture, codenamed "Ampere", alongside other investors, though Renault will keep a majority stake. Still, talks with Nissan have been dragging on, amid Japanese reservations about sharing technology with others, including a Chinese rival like Geely, sources have told Reuters. Like other Japanese automakers, Nissan has been forced to make adjustment to its production plan due to persistent semiconductor supply disruptions. It temporarily stopped taking new order of the Sakura, fully electric micro "kei" car, and X-Trail crossover sports utility vehicle in Japan last month because of prolonged delivery periods of a year or more.

($1 = 145.6700 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by David Dolan)

Recommended Stories

  • Britain's M&S warns of 'gathering storm' of higher costs and weak consumer

    LONDON (Reuters) -British retailer Marks & Spencer warned on Wednesday of a "gathering storm" of higher costs and pressure on household budgets, as it reiterated full-year profits would fall. The 138-year old clothing and food group, one of the biggest names in British business, reported a 24% decline in profit before tax and adjusting items to 205.5 million pounds ($237 million) for the six months to Oct. 1 - slightly ahead of analysts' average forecast. The group also missed out on the business tax relief it received from the government during the pandemic as well as profit contributions from both Russia, which it has exited, and Ocado Retail, its online joint venture with Ocado Group.

  • Australia's Westpac to tap U.S. dollar bond market - term sheet

    Australia's Westpac Banking Corp has mandated banks to work on two- and five-year U.S. dollar bond issuances, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters. It becomes the second Australian institution to tap international funding markets in two days, after Australia and New Zealand Banking Group raised 2 billion euros ($2.01 billion) in a covered bond on Tuesday. Westpac did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Commerzbank keeps outlook as lower Q3 profit still beats expectations

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's Commerzbank said on Wednesday its net profit fell by 52% in the third quarter in a better-than-expected outcome helped by higher interest rates, though previously flagged problems at a Polish unit weighed. The lender also maintained its profit outlook for the full year even as its home market faces soaring inflation and a slowing economy, though it spelled out a grim scenario if Germany resorts to rationing gas during its ongoing energy crisis. The quarterly profit, while down from last year, is still a healthy sign for Germany's No. 2 bank, which is engaged in a 2 billion euro ($2.01 billion) restructuring programme that has closed hundreds of branches and cut 10,000 jobs.

  • ABN Amro's Q3 profit jumps as interest income recovers

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch bank ABN Amro beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday, saying its net profit had more than doubled to 743 million euros ($747.98 million) in the third quarter, helped by rising interest rates and low impairments. Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had predicted net profit would fall to 323 million euros for the July-September period, down from 343 million a year ago. ABN Amro, one of three dominant banks in the Netherlands, said net interest income had "bottomed out" in the third quarter and said it now expected it to total about 5.3 billion euros over 2022, up slightly from its previous prediction.

  • Nintendo Sinks 7% After Cutting Switch Sales Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co. shares fell 7.1% on Wednesday after the company cut its fiscal-year forecast for Switch console sales by 10% to 19 million. It was the biggest drop in over a year for the Kyoto-based games maker, which also maintained its operating profit outlook despite strong currency tailwinds.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as

  • Top JPMorgan Asean Fund Has Indonesia, Banks as 2023 Picks

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesian stocks and Southeast Asian banks are the preferred picks for a top-performing JPMorgan Chase & Co. fund focused on the region.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBFHigh-for-longer commodity prices, economic reopening and a revival in tourism

  • U.S. Allies Seek to Stop Former Military Pilots From Helping China

    Australia will review policies after an investigation into the training of Chinese aircrews raises concerns.

  • Chip maker TSMC plans multibillion-dollar Arizona factory expansion - WSJ

    TSMC, a major Apple Inc supplier and the world's largest contract chipmaker, plans to announce in the coming months that it will build a cutting-edge semiconductor plant north of Phoenix, the report said. The Taiwanese chipmaker's new facility would manufacture the so-called 3-nanometer transistors, the WSJ report said.

  • Asian shares mixed as market await vote results, price data

    Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections and a major inflation update due later in the week. U.S. futures edged lower and oil prices fell. Chinese markets declined after the government reported consumer price inflation eased to 2.1% in October from 2.8% in September.

  • Oil Holds Losses on Weak China Demand Outlook, Higher Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses on a challenged Chinese demand outlook and after an industry report pointed to rising US inventories.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBFWest Texas Intermediate traded near $89 a barrel after sliding 4% over the past two sessions. Swe

  • Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. export controls

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -U.S. chip maker Nvidia Corp is offering a new advanced chip in China that meets recent export control rules aimed at keeping cutting-edge technology out of China's hands, the company confirmed on Monday. Nvidia responded to Reuters' reporting that Chinese computer sellers are advertising products with the new chip. The chip, called the A800, represents the first reported effort by a U.S. semiconductor company to create advanced processors for China that follow new U.S. trade rules.

  • Shri Thanedar, Rashida Tlaib elected to represent Detroit in Congress

    Thanedar becomes Michigan's first Indian-American member of the US House; Detroit loses Black representation in Congress.

  • Russian rouble holds around 61 vs dollar

    The Russian rouble was trading down slightly on Wednesday, holding close to 61 against the U.S. dollar after briefly hitting one-month highs during yesterday's session. Against the Chinese yuan the Russian currency was down 0.1% at 8.382. The Russian rouble has been the world's best performing currency this year, as strict capital controls have pushed it higher despite Moscow being hit with unprecedented Western sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Taiwan's Tsai thanks British minister for support

    President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday thanked British Trade Minister Greg Hands for London's support for Taiwan after he became the latest foreign official to defy Chinese pressure and visit the self-ruled island democracy. “Let me take this opportunity to thank the government of the United Kingdom for its longstanding support of Taiwan’s international participation and for advocating for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Tsai said. For its part, Britain is looking to develop new trade partnerships since leaving the European Union in 2020.

  • Wall Street higher with focus on midterm elections as FTSE 100 finishes in the red

    Wall Street was making gains as investors look ahead to midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

  • GOP Eyes Narrow Control of House as Democrats Flip a Senate Seat

    (Bloomberg) -- US voters delivered a mixed verdict in elections shaped by inflation and splits around social issues, with Republicans headed toward control of the US House, but by smaller margins than forecast.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBFWith polls closed a

  • North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile, Adding to Barrage

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward waters off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, after ratcheting up tensions with its biggest single-day barrage last week. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBFThe missile

  • Ukraine rebuilds navy with combat boats from U.S. aid package

    Ukraine has been rebuilding its navy with the help of the U.S. In June, the Department of Defense announced that it would send 18 “coastal and riverine patrol boats” in the $450 million military assistance package. It included two 35-foot small-unit river craft; six 40-foot maritime combat craft; and 10 Dauntless Sea Ark 34-foot patrol boats.

  • Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

    Shares of Robinhood, the brokerage, plummeted by 15% as FTX was acquired to save it from collapsing.

  • Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

    The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely