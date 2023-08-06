Nissan Will Reportedly End Titan Production Next Year

Nissan

Nissan Titan production will reportedly come to a close next year. The decision comes as the brand shifts its focus toward EVs, a pivot that will require Nissan to reconfigure their Titan-focused Canton plant to build two all-new electric cars in the near future.

Reports of the Titan's demise came from a leaked memo first reported by the Autopian. The internal memo states that the decision is part of the company's plans to produce more electric vehicles by 2030, adding that the change will not lead to any jobs lost in or around the plant being changed for the new strategy. The brand later shared an official statement with Motor1, confirming the decision:

"Production of the Nissan Titan is scheduled to end summer 2024 at our Canton plant in Mississippi. Under Nissan’s Ambition 2030 vision of an electrified future, we are accelerating the process of transforming the Canton plant with the latest in EV manufacturing technology. This will support production of two all-new, all-electric vehicles. There will be no workforce reductions due to this action.

Titan has been an important nameplate for Nissan in North America for 20 years, and we’re grateful to the dealers, customers, and thousands of employees who have played pivotal roles throughout Titan's lifecycle."

Nissan broke into the full-sized truck market all the way back in 2004, the culmination of an ambitious plan to meet American customers in a crucial North American segment. Sales peaked at an impressive 86,945 in 2005, the car's first full reporting year. They never came close to those heights again, dipping below 20,000 for multiple stretches and landing at just 15,063 last year. The truck's current generation began back in 2016 and the entire lineup was refreshed again in 2020.

The Titan is survived by Nissan's mid-sized truck, the Frontier. That truck recently received a strange, but effective, new generation to keep it competitive in a growing segment and should not be in the same immediate danger as its larger relative.

