Infiniti may be poised to join the list of automotive brands taking aim at Tesla.

The luxury arm of Japanese automaker Nissan revealed a new electric SUV concept called the Infiniti QX Inspiration.

The brand released a photo of the futuristic-looking SUV on Friday ahead of the Detroit auto show, where it will be officially revealed Jan. 14. The reveal comes a year after Infiniti debuted a similarly named concept car called the Q Inspiration at the 2018 Detroit auto show.

Concept cars are often designed to help automakers gauge the public's interest in a new vehicle, decide whether to manufacture the model and shape the ultimate design of a production version.

Infiniti said its goal with the QX Inspiration is "previewing the brand’s electrified future."

"The new concept represents Infiniti's plans for high-performance electrified vehicles, offering complete range confidence while signaling a new era for Infiniti design enabled by new technology," the brand said in a statement.

The company revealed no details about the vehicle's specifications on Friday. But the QX Inspiration may draw comparisons to Tesla's Model X crossover, which was the first significant luxury electric SUV.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Infiniti QX Inspiration electric SUV concept vehicle revealed ahead of Detroit auto show