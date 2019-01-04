Infiniti QX Inspiration electric SUV concept vehicle revealed ahead of Detroit auto show

Nathan Bomey

Infiniti may be poised to join the list of automotive brands taking aim at Tesla.

The luxury arm of Japanese automaker Nissan revealed a new electric SUV concept called the Infiniti QX Inspiration.

The brand released a photo of the futuristic-looking SUV on Friday ahead of the Detroit auto show, where it will be officially revealed Jan. 14. The reveal comes a year after Infiniti debuted a similarly named concept car called the Q Inspiration at the 2018 Detroit auto show. 

Concept cars are often designed to help automakers gauge the public's interest in a new vehicle, decide whether to manufacture the model and shape the ultimate design of a production version.

Infiniti said its goal with the QX Inspiration is "previewing the brand’s electrified future."

"The new concept represents Infiniti's plans for high-performance electrified vehicles, offering complete range confidence while signaling a new era for Infiniti design enabled by new technology," the brand said in a statement.

The company revealed no details about the vehicle's specifications on Friday. But the QX Inspiration may draw comparisons to Tesla's Model X crossover, which was the first significant luxury electric SUV.

