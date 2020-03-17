Nissan stops production at UK factory over coronavirus impact

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Nissan has ceased production at Britain's biggest car factory due to the impact from coronavirus as it assesses supply chain disruption and the drop in market demand, the Japanese carmaker said on Tuesday.

The site made nearly 350,000 out of Britain's 1.3 million cars last year, producing the firm's Qashqai, Juke and LEAF models.

"Further measures are currently under study as we assess supply chain disruption and the sudden drop in market demand caused by the COVID-19 emergency," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Estelle Shirbon)