Nissan Z will just be Z, not 400Z, source says, sharing other details

There's a reason we have a "Rumormill" logo: A guy-who-knows-a-guy wrote a post at the 400Z Club forum pertaining to Nissan's upcoming rework of the Z, and if it's correct, the forum's going to have to figure out a new name for itself. The car, in this telling, won't be called the Nissan 400Z, a moniker we all admittedly just assumed. It'll simply be the Nissan Z.

More precisely, it will remain the Fairlady Z in Japan, and will be called the Nissan Z in other markets.

The poster "Houston.Z35," who says he's getting this from relatives who live close to the action at Nissan's Tennessee plant, has lots more info. Which could be accurate, inaccurate, or subject to change. Reach for your shaker of salt and read on:

Moving up from the base model, you'd get:

The Type S, presumably for sport: Adds Brembo brakes, thicker sway bars, coolers and "other stuff."

The Type T, presumably for touring: Nicer appointments including heated and cooled leather seats and driver assists.

Or the Type ST, which is all of the above.

The S and T will cost about $5K more, the ST about $10K.

And, if this isn't burying the lede, the source says a Nismo version will come along. Houston calls it a "baby GT-R" ... "It won't just be a body kit, exhaust, tune and some badges this time."

Story continues

Convertible? No sign of one for now.

Check out Houston's report at the forum. And then, we'll see about all that.

