Nithyananda's Kailasa: UN to ignore remarks of fugitive India guru's fictional country

Meryl Sebastian - BBC News
·4 min read
Nithyananda
Nithyananda fled India in 2019 to an undisclosed location

The UN has said it will ignore statements made by the representatives of a fugitive Indian guru's fictional country at two official events.

People representing United States of Kailasa had attended two UN committee meetings in Geneva in February.

A UN official said their submissions were "irrelevant" and "tangential" to the issues being discussed.

Self-styled guru Nithyananda is wanted in India in several cases, including rape and sexual assault.

Nithyananda, who claims he founded the United States of Kailasa (USK) in 2019, has denied the allegations against him.

USK's appearance at the UN events last week had made headlines in India. The Indian government hasn't publicly commented on the matter yet.

A UN official told the BBC in an email that "USK representatives attended two UN public meetings in Geneva in February".

The first was a discussion on the representation of women in decision-making systems, organised by the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) on 22 February. USK representatives also participated in a second discussion on sustainable development, hosted by the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR), on 24 February.

These general discussions are public meetings open to anyone who is interested, said Vivian Kwok, a media officer at the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, which oversees the two committees.

Ms Kwok said USK's written submission to CEDAW would not be included in their report as it was "irrelevant to the topic of the general discussion".

She also said that a statement made by a USK representative at the second discussion would not be taken into consideration as its focus "was tangential to the topic at hand".

Vijayapriya Nithyananda seen at the UN discussion on 24 February
A woman who identified herself as Vijayapriya Nithyananda said she was representing Kailasa as its “permanent ambassador”

A video on the UN website of the second session shows that when questions are invited from attendees, a woman introduces herself as Vijayapriya Nithyananda, "the permanent ambassador of the United States of Kailasa" and says she wants to ask a question about "indigenous rights and sustainable development".

She describes USK as the "first sovereign state for Hindus" established by Nithyananda, the "supreme pontiff of Hinduism". She also claims that USK has been "successful with sustainable development" because it provided necessities such as food, shelter and medical care for free to all its citizens. Her question is regarding what measures can be put in place to "stop the persecution" of Nithyananda and the people of Kailasa.

Others who asked questions at the discussion included a representative of an organisation called One Ocean Hub and a lecturer at Essex University.

Former Indian diplomat Preeti Saran, who holds the Asia Pacific seat at CESCR, was among the attendees at the discussion. The BBC has emailed her for comment.

Nithyananda, who was facing charges of rape, fled India in 2019. A female disciple had accused him of rape in 2010, after which he was briefly arrested before getting bail. He was charged in court in 2018.

Days before he left the country, a separate police complaint had also accused him of kidnapping and confining children at his ashram in the western state of Gujarat.

It's unclear where he escaped to and how he reached there.

That same year, he claimed to have bought an island off the coast of Ecuador and founded a new country called Kailasa, named after a mountain in the Himalayas that is considered the abode of the Hindu god Shiva.

At the time, Ecuador denied that he was in the country, and said that "Nithyananda has not been given asylum by Ecuador or has been helped by the government of Ecuador".

Nithyananda has not made any public appearances since 2019, though videos of his sermons are regularly released on his social media channels. The Guardian reported last year that Nithyananda's UK representative had attended "a glamorous Diwali party at the House of Lords" on the invitation of two Conservative members.

News of the UN event began circulating on Indian social media after Nithyananda's Twitter account tweeted a photo of Vijayapriya Nithyananda.

A tweet thread later appeared to introduce USK's ambassadors to different parts of the world, including the UK, Canada and the Caribbean.

According to its website, Kailasa counts "two billion practising Hindus" among its population. It also claims to have a flag, a constitution, a central bank, a passport and an emblem.

BBC News India is now on YouTube. Click here to subscribe and watch our documentaries, explainers and features.

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Recommended Stories

  • Gautam Adani: India court sets up panel to probe Adani fraud allegations

    The court has appointed a five-member panel to probe fraud allegations against the Adani Group.

  • Vivek Ramaswamy: The Indian-American CEO who wants to be US president

    Multimillionaire investor Vivek Ramaswamy is a surprise candidate in the race - how might he fare?

  • Amritpal Singh: The self-styled preacher raising fears in India's Punjab

    Amritpal Singh rose to national attention after his supporters stormed a police station last week.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Are Begging to Be Bought in March

    These three stocks stand out as the best buys right now in Berkshire Hathaway's 49-security investment portfolio.

  • Women's sport a winner as money pours into India cricket league

    India's inaugural Women's Premier League cricket has generated hundreds of millions of dollars even before a ball is bowled on Saturday, with experts calling it a game-changing moment for women's sport.The Twenty20 tournament's five debut franchises together sold for nearly $200 million -- more than the eight founding teams of the men's Indian Premier League in 2008. 

  • Pakistan politicians falsely claim foreign minister advocated making rich richer

    A video of Pakistan's foreign minister has been shared by opposition politicians falsely claiming it shows him calling to "make the rich richer" at a time when an economic crisis gripped the country. However, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was in fact criticising the idea that everyone benefits from policies that boost the wealth of the country's richest people.The video was shared on Twitter here by Khurram Sher Zaman, a lawmaker from the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, on February 26,

  • All Adani Stocks End Higher First Time Since Hindenburg Report

    (Bloomberg) -- All 10 Adani Group stocks closed higher, the first such occurrence since the explosive report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in late January sparked an unprecedented rout in the conglomerate’s shares.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Lightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersElo

  • India court asks regulator to check on Adani's related party transactions

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's top court on Thursday asked the market regulator to investigate any possible lapses in securities law or other regulatory disclosures by the Adani group that has been hard by allegations of business malpractice by a U.S. short seller. The Supreme Court of India also ordered the formation of an investor-protection panel amid sharp falls in the Adani group's shares. Indian markets regulator SEBI has been investigating a critical Jan. 24 report by Hindenburg Research that alleged the Adani group improperly used offshore tax havens and manipulated stocks.

  • At Tesla event, much-anticipated new EV a no-show

    STORY: After a Tesla investor event that ran over three hours at the company's Texas HQ was short on new details, company shares tumbled more than 5% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.CEO Elon Musk had been expected to launch a much-awaited small, affordable electric vehicle, that would broaden his brand's appeal and fend off competition.Instead, he focused on a new Tesla gigafactory being built in northern Mexico, its first outside of the United Staes, Germany and China."...this is not to be clear moving output from anywhere to anywhere. This is simply about expanding total global output so yeah it’s going to be good.”Musk was joined on stage by an array of engineers, a nod to Tesla's attempts to show the depth of its executive bench beyond Musk.Senior executives DID outline their commitment to cutting production costs, with Chief Engineer Lars Moravy saying the company expects to build its next-generation vehicles for half the cost of the current Model 3 or Model Y.“Elon alluded to the fact that Mexico will build our next gen vehicle, but we will also be doing that in our other plants, so it’s really about getting them all up and running. We expect that to be a huge volume product so we’ll be moving that quickly over the next couple years.”Tesla is the world's most valuable automaker, but its shares have seen wild swings.Under pressure from rivals and a weak economy,Tesla has in recent months cut its prices to boost sales and Musk said Wednesday lower prices are key to driving sales.Capturing the mass market is critical to Tesla's goal of being able to make 20 million vehicles a year by 2030.Tesla's CFO Zach Kirkhorn said the company must invest six times what it has already to hit that target a bill that he said could add up to $175 billion dollars.

  • Among NBA’s best teams, ESPN grades Boston Celtics a top-shelf contender

    When it comes to contenders for the 2023 NBA title, the Boston Celtics are in rarified air.

  • US pick to head World Bank, ex-Mastercard CEO Banga, starts 'charm offensive'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's pick to head the World Bank, ex-Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga, met on Wednesday with executive directors at the bank as he launched a "charm offensive" to win the post, three sources familiar with the matter said. Biden last week nominated the 63-year-old, Indian-born business executive to run the global development bank and jump-start the 77-year-old institution's overhaul to better address climate change. Barring any last-minute challenges, Biden's nomination of Banga, now a U.S. citizen, all but assures he will assume a job that oversees billions of dollars of funding to help developing countries.

  • Ron DeSantis’ Anti-Free Speech Crusade Would Cancel Fox News

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/PixabayWhen Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed the Florida legislature to join his crusade against “wokeness” in public schools, First Amendment experts warned that like many of the anti-“critical race theory” laws around the country, the bills were written so broadly that they could be reasonably interpreted as de facto prohibition on anything other than specifically state-sanctioned speech.Even critics of “wokeness” have argued that pr

  • Lionel Messi Just Rocked a $218,000 Platinum Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar at the FIFA Awards

    Messi stepped out in the green-dial Ref. 5270P chronograph that just came out last year.

  • 7 Tax Secrets the IRS Won’t Tell You

    It's just about that time to gather up all the documents you'll need to file your returns for last year's taxes. Few people look forward to settling up with the IRS, but if you know some key pieces of...

  • India’s Academy Award Nominees On Their Journey To Oscar Sunday: “Extremely Overwhelming… A Real Adrenaline High”

    For India’s Oscar nominees, awards season has brought excitement, triumph and no doubt regular bouts of jet lag as they hop from one distant time zone to another. The South Asian country has seen three of its films earn Academy recognition — All That Breathes (Best Documentary Feature), The Elephant Whisperers (Best Documentary Short), and RRR (Best Original Song for “Naatu […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg is turning Facebook into Instagram as part of his self-declared “year of efficiency.”

    In today's edition: Salesforce is paying Matthew McConaughey $10 million, Walmart bans the use of ChatGPT, and more headlines.

  • OpenAI Makes ChatGPT Available for Companies to Integrate in Apps

    (Bloomberg) -- OpenAI is making its ChatGPT tool available to companies to incorporate into their own apps as it seeks commercial uses for the wildly popular chatbot.The company, which introduced ChatGPT to the public in November, is now offering paid access for businesses and developers who want to use the software’s ability to answer questions and generate text in their own applications and products. Customers will be able to hook their apps into ChatGPT’s application programming interface, gi

  • Column: How the U.S. can turn China from a foe into a friendly competitor

    The economic threat from China is overblown. It's Xi's authoritarian regime that's the problem for America.

  • The Unsung Stories of 3 Pioneering Black Female Doctors

    Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler is considered the first Black woman physician in the U.S.

  • Wagner CEO Prigozhin is a war criminal, US Attorney General says

    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland described Russian oligarch and head of Wagner Group private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, as a war criminal, French news agency AFP reported on March 1.