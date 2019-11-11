Is Nitin Spinners Limited's (NSE:NITINSPIN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers?

The CEO of Nitin Spinners Limited (NSE:NITINSPIN) is Dinesh Nolkha. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Dinesh Nolkha's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Nitin Spinners Limited has a market cap of ₹3.0b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of ₹12m for the year to March 2019. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ₹4.1m. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below ₹14b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is ₹2.4m.

It would therefore appear that Nitin Spinners Limited pays Dinesh Nolkha more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Nitin Spinners, below.

Is Nitin Spinners Limited Growing?

Earnings per share at Nitin Spinners Limited are much the same as they were three years ago, albeit slightly lower, based on the trend. In the last year, its revenue is up 5.8%.

In the last three years the company has failed to grow earnings per share. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the earnings per share is down. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Nitin Spinners Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 19% over three years, many shareholders in Nitin Spinners Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Nitin Spinners Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Neither earnings per share nor revenue have been growing sufficiently to impress us, over the last three years. Arguably worse, investors are without a positive return for the last three years. Some might well form the view that the CEO is paid too generously! If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Nitin Spinners.

