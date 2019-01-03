Is Nitro Games Oyj’s (STO:NITRO) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

Nitro Games Oyj (STO:NITRO) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of kr119m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Since NITRO is loss-making right now, it’s vital to understand the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Though, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into NITRO here.

Does NITRO produce enough cash relative to debt?

NITRO has shrunken its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from €359k to €260k , which also accounts for long term debt. With this debt payback, NITRO currently has €289k remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its trivial cash flows from operations make the cash-to-debt ratio less useful to us, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can assess some of NITRO’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can NITRO meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

With current liabilities at €530k, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of €1.2m, with a current ratio of 2.26x. For Entertainment companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

OM:NITRO Historical Debt January 3rd 19 More

Can NITRO service its debt comfortably?

With debt at 23% of equity, NITRO may be thought of as appropriately levered. This range is considered safe as NITRO is not taking on too much debt obligation, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. Risk around debt is very low for NITRO, and the company also has the ability and headroom to increase debt if needed going forward.

Next Steps:

NITRO has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at an appropriate level. Furthermore, the company exhibits proper management of current assets and upcoming liabilities. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure NITRO has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Nitro Games Oyj to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for NITRO’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for NITRO’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has NITRO’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



