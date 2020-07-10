Is Nitro Software Limited's (ASX:NTO) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

The big shareholder groups in Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Nitro Software is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$311m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Nitro Software.

Check out our latest analysis for Nitro Software

ASX:NTO Ownership Breakdown July 10th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nitro Software?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Nitro Software already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Nitro Software's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ASX:NTO Earnings and Revenue Growth July 10th 2020 More

It looks like hedge funds own 6.7% of Nitro Software shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Starfish Ventures Pty Ltd is currently the largest shareholder, with 14% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 13% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.8% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that Sam Chandler, the CEO has 2.2% of the shares allocated to his name