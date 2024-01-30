Nitrogen gas for executions? Ohio Republicans pitch new death penalty method

Ohio hasn't executed a death row inmate since 2018. Republican lawmakers want to restart executions using nitrogen gas.

As Alabama executed convicted killer Kenneth Eugene Smith, he reportedly convulsed and shook for four minutes during the nation's first execution using nitrogen gas on Jan. 25.

Ohio Republicans want to bring that execution method to the Buckeye State.

State Reps. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, and Phil Plummer, R-Dayton, plan to introduce a bill that would allow Ohio to execute death row inmates using nitrogen gas, which leads to death via asphyxiation.

“These are extreme cases. These cases have been through the system,” Plummer said. “We need some closure for the victims in cases like these ones.”

The lawmakers were joined by GOP Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a former county prosecutor who called Alabama's execution a success in a social media post last week. "Death row inmates are in greater danger of dying of old age than their sentence."

Yost, a likely contender for governor in 2026, recounted a capital punishment case he prosecuted in Delaware County: Gerald "Bob" Hand murdered his wife for insurance money and a friend. "Saying that the law of Ohio should be thwarted because pharmaceutical companies don't don't want to sell the chemicals is an abdication of the sovereignty of the state of Ohio."

But Allison Cohen, executive director of Ohioans to Stop Executions, said Alabama's execution was anything but a success. "We need to get away from practices and policies that are essentially human experimentation."

What is the status of Ohio's death penalty?

Ohio has not executed anyone since July 2018 because of a lack of access to lethal injection drugs. The companies that make them have boycotted states that use the drugs for executions.

Tuesday was not the first time that Republican lawmakers have proposed an alternative execution method. In 2019, Rep. Scott Wiggam wanted to use fentanyl seized from drug busts to execute death row inmates. That idea never took off.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of lawmakers has called for ending the death penalty in Ohio. Backers of House Bill 259 and Senate Bill 101 cite several reasons for opposing capital punishment, including the cost, racial bias, wrongful convictions and botched executions. "If we profess to be pro-life how can we justify ending a life no matter the reason?" Rep. Jean Schmidt, R-Loveland, asked.

Gov. Mike DeWine, who co-sponsored Ohio's death penalty law as a state senator, recently told the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau that he doubted anyone would be executed during his tenure as governor. He said that the death penalty − either reinstating it or ending it − wasn't a top priority.

DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney declined to comment about the newly proposed execution method.

But Yost said Ohio needs to move forward with a new method or end the death penalty. "The status quo is unacceptable."

Ohio currently has 118 inmates on death row, according to state prison data. The state has used several execution methods over the years, including hangings, electrocution and lethal injection.

