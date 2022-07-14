Nixa fourth-grader identified as victim in fatal crash that left 4 others injured

Alex Finley

Troopers say a 9-year-old boy died in a crash Wednesday night in Nixa, and four others were injured.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred just after 9 p.m. on Highway 160 at Northview when a Dodge Charger sped through a red light and crashed into a Toyota minivan.

The report says the 9-year-old, who was a passenger in the minivan, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 12-year-old girl in the minivan suffered moderate injuries, and the woman driving the van was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 16-year-old driver of the Dodge Charger suffered serious injuries, and his 18-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries, according to the report.

The report says everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.

Sgt. Mike McClure with the highway patrol confirmed that prior to the crash, the teenage driver had been pursued by deputies with the Christian County Sheriff's Office.

McClure referred the News-Leader to Christian County for information on why deputies sought to stop the teen and how long the pursuit lasted.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, the Christian County Sheriff's Office said the pursuit began at about 8:52 p.m. when a deputy noticed the Dodge Charger driving erratically. The release says the incident began near Route J and 17th Street in Ozark before continuing into the city of Nixa, with Nixa police assisting "by deploying intervention techniques that were unsuccessful," before the crash on Highway 160.

The release says the 16-year-old driver displayed "signs of possible impairment or intoxication" during the pursuit. In accordance with state law, the highway patrol report says the teen was tested for alcohol. The results of that test have not yet been released.

The release does not say how fast the vehicles were traveling during the pursuit.

Later in the afternoon, Nixa police issued a statement offering condolences to the family and emphasizing that none of the department's officers were directly involved in chasing the suspect.

Story continues

"Upon learning of a police pursuit entering our jurisdiction, we assisted the Christian County Sheriff’s Department by deploying spikes stripes to stop or slow the suspect vehicle," the statement said. "Unfortunately, our efforts were evaded and the pursuit continued. At no time did our officers become directly involved in the pursuit itself. After the suspect vehicle crashed, Nixa Officers responded to the scene to assist the Christian County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol with the investigation. The incident is still under investigation by the Highway Patrol and the Christian County Sheriff’s Office."

In a note sent to families, Nixa Public Schools identified the deceased as Alex Finley, a fourth grader at John Thomas School of Discovery.

Nixa Schools said it would be providing counseling services at the school on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Boy, 9, dies in Nixa crash; 4 others injured