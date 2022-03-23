Nixa man charged with involuntary manslaughter for death of Georgia Mac's bartender

A Nixa man was charged Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of Jeffrey Brent, 37 of Springfield, who police say died after being punched outside Rumors Cabaret in late January.

The Greene County Prosecutor's Office charged Jasmin Hopkins, 32 of Nixa, with first-degree involuntary manslaughter after they say he punched Brent in the face outside of the Springfield night club, causing Brent to fall and hit his head on the ground.

According to court documents, officers responded to Rumors Cabaret on Glenstone Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 30 after an assault was reported. When first responders arrived they found Brent bleeding from his head and transported him to the hospital. According to police, Brent had a hairline fracture on his head and bleeding in his brain, he later died of his injuries on Feb. 23.

Court documents reveal that Brent and Hopkins knew one another from a previous encounter. Witnesses reportedly told police that Brent — a bartender at Georgia Mac's in Springfield — had kicked Hopkins out of that establishment after Hopkins was involved in an altercation there.

Court documents say that when Brent and Hopkins saw one another Jan. 30 at Rumors, there was no altercation inside the club, but there was an argument once they got outside.

Police say the encounter in the parking lot ended with Hopkins punching Brent, causing Brent to fall to the ground, and then fleeing the scene.

The Springfield Police Department detective who wrote the report in this case said he reviewed surveillance footage from a nearby business and "did not observe any actions made by Brent which would make punching him justifiable."

Court documents say police searched Hopkins' phone in February as part of their investigation and found that he had searched terms like "Assault 4th degree Missouri", "Assault 1st degree Missouri", "1st degree assault sentence Missouri", "Punch someone in the nose and kill them" and "Missouri manslaughter statute" after the encounter.

Story continues

Additionally, the warrant revealed text messages between Hopkins and his wife where they debated going to the police to ask for the report on the incident but decided against it.

Online court records indicate Hopkins was arrested and then released on a $25,000 bond Wednesday morning. He is scheduled to appear in court in April.

Hopkins' attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More: Springfield homicide victim remembered as a 'very loyal and great guy'

First-degree involuntary manslaughter is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Brent was a bartender at Georgia Mac's and had been since the business opened four years ago.

The owner of Georgia Mac's, Jennifer Barr, said Brent was a good man who will be missed.

"Jeff was a wonderful employee, he's been with us since the beginning," Barr told the News-Leader in February. "He was a very loyal and great guy, he got along with everybody."

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Nixa man charged in death of Georgia Mac's bartender