Nixon, Clinton, Trump: Why is the political 'fire extinguisher' of impeachment more common?

WASHINGTON – No American president had been impeached since Andrew Johnson a century earlier when the House launched formal impeachment proceedings against Richard Nixon in the fall of 1973.

But once the door to impeachment was flung back open, it would reopen again and again.

Three presidents – Nixon, Bill Clinton and, now, Donald Trump – have faced impeachment inquiries in just the past four decades.

Nixon resigned in 1974 to avoid almost certain impeachment. Clinton earned a dubious place in history in 1998 by becoming only the second president to be impeached. All signs point to Trump soon becoming the third impeached president following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement on Thursday that Democrats would proceed with articles of impeachment.

Impeachment, an extraordinary constitutional punishment used only once against an errant president during the first two centuries of the republic, has evolved into a more habitual part of contemporary political discourse.

Why?

The answer, scholars say, lies in the no-holds-barred nature of modern-day partisan warfare, the idiosyncrasies of American political campaigns and the desire to rein in presidents as the executive branch’s powers have expanded.

“Impeachment, although it is a constitutional process, is evidence in some ways that the system has failed and we need to resort to extraordinary remedies,” said Ross Baker, a political scientist at Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

“Impeachment is the fire extinguisher on the wall,” Baker said. “But it’s better not to have the fire.”

In Trump’s case, House Democratic leaders argue that while they recognize impeachment is extraordinary, his actions – urging a foreign government to investigate a political rival – were so egregious that he left them no choice but to pursue an impeachment investigation. Trump accuses Democrats of pursuing a partisan witch hunt through the impeachment inquiry.

'A decent set of chaps'

When the Constitution was written, some of the framers of the document resisted including an impeachment clause. “There was a thought you didn’t need impeachment because you had elections,” said Frank Bowman, a law professor at the University of Missouri and the author of a book on presidential impeachment.

But delegates to the constitutional convention in Philadelphia adopted the impeachment clause after much debate because they feared that someday it might be necessary to remove a president from office.

It wasn’t until Johnson nearly a hundred years later that presidential impeachment would be put to the test.

The unpopular 17th president was impeached by the House in 1868 after a bruising fight with Congress over his post-Civil War Reconstruction policies and his removal of Secretary of War Edwin Stanton. Thirty-five senators voted to find him guilty of the charges – a single vote short of the two-thirds majority required for conviction and removal from office.

No other president would face possible impeachment until Nixon got entangled in the Watergate scandal. One reason, Bowman said, is that all of the presidents between Johnson and Nixon “were a pretty decent set of chaps.”

Some may have been mediocre, and others may have downright lousy at their jobs. But, “by and large, the presidents were a pretty good lot and didn’t do the kind of stuff the framers would think of as being impeachable,” Bowman said.

