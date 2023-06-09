Nixon Historian Says New Donald Trump Indictment Boils Down To 1 Thing

Donald Trump “understood that he got power when he was elected, but didn’t understand that he had obligations,” presidential historian Timothy Naftali said Friday of Trump’s indictment for mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House.

“We live in a Constitutional democracy. Everybody, including the president, is bound by the Constitution and there are limits to their power,” Naftali, the former director of the Richard Nixon presidential library, told “CNN This Morning.”

“Trump not only had a hard time with limits, he didn’t respect them,” Naftali added. “And this is a case where he was told repeatedly that there were limits on his ability to keep materials and he said, ‘I don’t care.’”

Watch the interview here:

Trump, charged with seven counts, is set to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday. In a screed on his Truth Social platform Thursday, Trump claimed he was an “INNOCENT MAN.”

The former president also faces trial next year in the Stormy Daniels hush money payment case. Last month, a civil jury found him liable for sexual abuse after advice columnist E. Jean Carroll accused him of raping her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s.

Related...