NJ AG releases body camera video of Paterson man who died in police custody

PATERSON — In a matter of seconds, after two Paterson police officers handcuffed him, a bloody, shirtless man suddenly became silent and motionless, in stark contrast to his wildly erratic and agitated behavior shortly before that.

The man reportedly had been jumping from one house’s third-story roof to another before he ended up on the ground. After the police handcuffed him, first responders lifted him onto a stretcher and seemed to notice something was wrong when the man was quiet for nearly two-and-a-half minutes.

"I lost his pulse," said an EMT, as he held his finger on the neck of the non-responsive man, 41-year-old Jose Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was pronounced dead soon afterward and his police-custody death remains under investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

Authorities on Wednesday released a police body camera video of the Oct. 2 incident on Madison Avenue in Paterson as well as audio recordings of two 911 calls and 12 minutes of police radio transmissions. Those recordings were released in response to an official records request filed by Paterson Press.

Earlier: Death of man after encounter with Paterson police officers is under investigation

The attorney general's office also made public the man’s name for the first time as well as the names of the two police officers who were at the scene — Sgt. Angelo Gencarelli and Officer Rocco Galiano.

The two 911 calls were made at about 5:26 p.m. on that Saturday, authorities said.

“Something’s not right,” said the first caller, a woman. “We need a cop.”

“This guy has jumped from roof to roof to roof,” she continued. “Now he’s in somebody’s house and they not even home, my neighbor … This guy is going to kill himself. Something is wrong with him.”

That call lasted 28 seconds; the second was 2 minutes and 1 second. The second caller described for the dispatcher Gonzalez’s actions as he hopped from house to house and broke through the attic window of one.

Story continues

The dispatcher asked the caller if the man were trying to hurt himself.

“Yes, I think so, he said, ‘Lord, help me,’” she replied.

It’s not clear exactly how much time passed between the 911 calls and the video recording from the body camera worn by one of the police officers.

Authorities have not said whether they think Gonzalez fell to the ground from one of the houses, or got down some other way. At the start of the body camera video, he was standing several feet from the responders, grunting and groaning, hitting himself in the head with his hands and banging his body against the building’s exterior, leaving blood stains on the beige siding and white door.

Gonzalez then pushed his way through what seems to be the rear door of the house and fell at the top of the stairs in a hallway, the video recording showed. Police officers pulled him by his arms to get Gonzalez out of the hall and then struggled as he resisted their attempts to handcuff him.

After he was handcuffed, Gonzalez stopped making sounds and no longer moved about. The video ended just as EMTs said they would perform CPR on him.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ man who died in police custody seen in bodycam video