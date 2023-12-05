NJ among the states with the most adult children supported by parents, study says

While learning to navigate through a tough economic climate, many adult children are receiving financial support from their parents, according to a USA TODAY survey.

USA TODAY surveyed 5,000 parents in 36 states who have adult children between the ages of 22 and 40. The study found that 65% of parents provide their 22 to 40-year-old children with some level of financial support.

Some key findings about parental support in New Jersey include:

New Jersey came in second, behind Washington, as the state where adult children are most supported by their parents.

72% of parents in New Jersey provide financial support to their adult kids.

New Jersey parents give their kids an average of $583 monthly.

New Jersey parents believe that 25 is the age in which you should become financially independent, coming in at state No. 3 behind Massachusetts and New York.

New Jersey parents rank number one in states that offer a variety of financial support such as for bills, entertainment, groceries, transportation, insurance, etc.

New Jersey ranked No. 1 in states where parents are paying off their adult children's debt.

According to the survey, 51% of parents believe that the current economic climate calls for more support compared to what previous generations needed.

While many parents these days are providing financial support to their kids, it is not often without conditions. The survey found that numerous parents put contingencies on their help such as their kids having a job, going to therapy, or avoiding risky behavior.

Despite contingencies, 84% of parents who support their adult children financially maintain that the support has not hindered their relationship or caused resentment in any way.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ parents support adult children at high rates, study says