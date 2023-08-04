NJ attorney general drops the hammer on unregistered headhunters, staffing firms

Almost two dozen headhunting firms and temp agencies, including several in North Jersey, violated consumer-protection laws by failing to register their businesses with the state, authorities said.

The firms were fined a total of $62,000, and according to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, they had to sign consent orders prescribing them to register their businesses within a month and to maintain that status going forward.

The companies also agreed not to engage in “unfair or deceptive acts,” authorities said.

The penalties were jointly announced by the state Division of Consumer Affairs, which fights misconduct in the sale of goods and services by registering tens of thousands of businesses.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin said the registration process ensures that firms are complying with industry standards.

“The fines send a clear message that skirting the registration process, and unlawfully operating outside of the division’s oversight, will not be tolerated,” Platkin said in a statement.

The civil penalties ranged from $2,000 to $8,000.

Services provided by the companies include executive-level employment placements and hourly labor assignments.

The North Jersey firms are Alliance Sourcing Network in Wayne, Coda Search & Staffing in Paramus, Haley Stuart Group in Montvale, Nicsam Personnel Inc. in Clifton, NorthEast Talent Solutions in Passaic, Professional Search Network in Parsippany-Troy Hills, Specialty Staffing in Mahwah, Staff Right Solutions in Paterson, and Uniforce Staffing Solutions in Paramus.

Consumers who believe they were scammed can file online complaints by visiting the division's website.

