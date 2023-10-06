NJ attorney general’s office seizes records in fatal 2018 car crash with wife of Sen. Robert Menendez behind the wheel

New Jersey authorities re-investigating a 2018 fatal car crash involving the now-wife of Sen. Robert Menendez seized records from Bergen County law enforcement agencies in a fresh look at the old case.

The New Jersey attorney general’s probe was reported Friday in The New York Times after Menendez described the deadly wreck one day earlier as “a tragic accident,” with no charges brought against Nadine Arslanian Menendez –– who was dating the senator at the time. Investigators five years ago determined the girlfriend was not at fault in the killing of Richard Koop in Bogata, N.J., and she was reportedly sent home by police without a sobriety test or a ticket.

When Bogota cops arrived at the scene, Arslanian claimed the 49-year-old local resident “ran across the roadway and jumped on the hood” of her black Mercedes, according to NorthJersey.com. “I didn’t do anything wrong,” she added in a video obtained by the news organization.

Unrelated to the crash, the couple currently faces Manhattan Federal Court charges from an alleged bribery scheme, with prosecutors alleging Menendez provided government information to Egypt in return for cash, gold bars, and a brand new Mercedes paid for by a trio of Jersey businessmen.

A spokesperson for the AG’s office said they neither confirmed or denied any ongoing probes.

Cops arrived at the scene to find the pedestrian bleeding from the face and head, followed by questioning of the driver.

A police report stated Arslanian was not at fault and a subsequent police report stated the jay-walking victim “did not cross the street an intersection or a marked crosswalk,” according to the the NorthJersey.com report.

Menendez, in a brief Thursday session with reporters inside the U.S. Capitol, spoke for the couple by saying “obviously we think of the (victim’s) family.” But a lawyer for relatives of the victim told NBC-TV they questioned the police handling of the case.

“She did nothing to come and render any aid,” said Koop family attorney Sheri Breen. “She moved her car out of the way, but she never came — for the entire length of the video I was given — she never came to look at him, didn’t even … check to see if he’s alive.”

Though the deadly crash drew little attention at the time, it has gained relevance in the current federal indictment. Prosecutors alleged that two business associates of the couple later bought Arslanian a brand new $60,000 Mercedes as part of the bribery scheme. Though the fatal wreck was not part of the federal investigation, the totaled luxe vehicle created an opportunity to gain favor with the senator and his soon-to-be-wife.

Menendez, who comes up for re-election in 2024, has steadfastly denied the corruption allegations and pleaded innocent to the charges. He accused prosecutors of twisting their evidence to make the allegations “as salacious as possible.”

The Jersey senator has ignored calls from Garden State Democrats to step down and declined to say if he was planning to run next year.

