NJ Attorney General releases video of police-involved fatal crash in Long Branch

LONG BRANCH - The woman who died last August in a motor vehicle collision with a city police vehicle was identified Tuesday as Tracee Blount, 38, a local resident, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

Blount was a passenger in a car that was wanted in connection to an armed burglary at a home in Long Branch in the early morning hours of Aug. 14, according to a statement from the office.

The Attorney General’s Office also released audio recordings of 911 calls and police radio communications, as well as dashboard and body-worn camera footage from the events surrounding the crash at 4:01 a.m. on that Monday morning. However, the material is redacted and there is no indication as to how the collision occurred.

The driver of the vehicle, Altonia Williams, 45, of Long Branch, survived the crash at MacArthur and Elmwood avenues. Williams escaped the wreck with injuries and was apprehended by police at the scene. He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Blount, who was pulled free from the car by a police officer, died a few hours later at the regional trauma center.

Long Branch Patrolman Lucas Brito, whose police vehicle was in the collision with the suspect’s vehicle, was also taken to Jersey Shore for his injuries in the crash, all according to the statement.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has since charged Williams with second-degree armed burglary, second-degree eluding, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, second-degree being a certain person not to possess a firearm, third-degree hindering apprehension or an investigation, fourth-degree possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine and fourth-degree unlawful pointing of a firearm. If convicted on all counts, Williams could spend the rest of his life in state prison. On Tuesday night, he was listed as an inmate in the Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township, where he’s been detained since Aug. 18.

The crash remains under investigation by the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, and the Prosecutor’s Office. State investigators met with representatives of Blount’s family to review the recordings before they were made public on Tuesday.

Video released of the impact itself is from Brito’s body camera (dash camera footage cuts out before the crash). The body camera footage is of the steering wheel from a position below the windshield. A couple seconds before the crash, Brito shouts an expletive before yelling, “he’s…” followed by something said that is unintelligible from the recording.

The sound of the impact comes immediately after and the camera spins into a blur of relative darkness, with the audio still recording.

“I’m hit, I’m hit! I’m in a car accident! I’m hit!” Brito radios after the collision. “I’m hit on MacArthur Avenue — need back up.”

A dispatcher announces over the radio: “All units to MacArthur; unit hit.”

A short time later, Brito’s voice can be heard at a distance shouting: “Show me your hands!”

Someone else’s voice can then be heard speaking, although what they are saying is unclear.

“You see anybody here with the car?” Brito replies, before he can be heard telling dispatch that the car is on fire and someone is inside.

“Stay back! Stay back! The car is on fire!” the officer yells to one or more people present, as the sound of emergency vehicle sirens approach.

