NJ Attorney General's Office investigating member of Bergen County Prosecutor's Office

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office confirmed a criminal investigation into "the conduct of a sworn member of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office."

A spokesperson on Friday confirmed the investigation but no other details including which member of the prosecutor's office and the nature of the investigation. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is assisting, per the AG statement.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office member under investigation