NJ bear hunt in December on highest pace in six years, but extension still seems likely

New Jersey's 2023 bear hunt is on pace for the highest harvest rate in at least six years, but an extension appears likely barring an uptick in numbers over the final two days of the initial hunt.

Hunters have killed 26 of the 163 tagged bears available for harvest in 2023, according to the most recent numbers released on the state Division of Fish and Wildlife website.

The cumulative harvest rate stands at 16% for the year and would need to exceed 20% by the end of Saturday to prevent an extension. If the rate stays below that, the hunt would continue for an additional four days from Dec. 13-16.

Hunters tagged 22 harvested bears in the October archery hunt, known as Segment A, but only four in the first four days of this week's shotgun session, known as Segment B. There would need to be 32 harvested to surpass the 20% threshold, meaning the extension will take place unless six more tagged bears are killed on Friday and Saturday.

Wildlife worker Kaitlyn Barone attaches an official ear tag to a bear brought to the Whittingham check station on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 the opening day of the archery black bear season in New Jersey. The bear was taken on private property in Andover Township.

The harvest rate is determined each year by biologists who set live traps in the area through the end of the summer. Captured bears are given ear tags and marked with a tag number.

The number of tagged bears represents what experts believe is a certain percentage of the population, and the number of tags returned by hunters signifies the harvest rate.

This year's rate has already more than doubled the 2022 rate of 7.1%, though that figure does not include any bears from October after the archery hunt was canceled. The December session was delayed by nearly two days until a state court lifted an emergency stay on the hunt, resulting in only eight full days of hunting last year.

The bear hunt did not take place in 2021 due to the lack of an updated Comprehensive Black Bear Management Plan. The move was part of Gov. Phil Murphy's stated goal in his initial election campaign in 2017 to cancel the hunt altogether.

The harvest rate reached 13.4% in 2020, 15.3% in 2019 and 14.2% in 2018, according to the DFW website. One more tagged bear this year would put the rate above the 2017 mark of 16.3%.

The last bear hunt without a Segment B extension was 2016, when the harvest rate was 25.9% over the two six-day sessions. That year, hunters exceeded the target in the October hunt by harvesting 23.4% of tagged bears.

A total of 94 bears have been killed in Segment B this year: 56 in Sussex County, 15 in Warren County, 14 in Morris County and nine in Passaic County. None have been reported killed in Bergen, Hunterdon, Mercer and Somerset counties.

