NJ bear hunt extended four days after failing to meet harvest threshold

The 2023 bear hunt will extend for another four days later this week after hunters fell short of the target harvest rate in the first two segments.

The cumulative harvest rate — the percentage of tagged bears on state land — reached 17.8% by the end of the season Saturday, according to data from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife website. That figure was the highest since 2016 but was still below the 20% threshold required to prevent an extension.

The hunt will resume Wednesday and continue through Saturday with the same regulations as the shotgun session last week. Only hunters with a valid permit who did not kill a bear during the regular session can hunt during the extension, according to the DFW website.

Biological information is gathered from a black bear from a hunter's truck during the New Jersey black bear hunt at the Whittingham Wildlife Management Area in Newton, NJ Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

There were 137 bears killed in Segment B of the bear hunt: 86 in Sussex County, 23 in Warren County, 15 in Morris County and 13 in Passaic County. Segment A, the archery session in October, resulted in 331 bears killed.

The DEP estimates that the black bear population in Sussex, Morris, Warren and Passaic counties has doubled in the past five years, from 1,500 in 2018 to 3,000 today. That total is expected to grow to more than 4,000 in the next two years.

"In the absence of population control measures, the rate of population growth will compound in future years as a greater number of female bears reproduce," the DFW said. The agency called the hunt "the only scientifically sound method of restraining unchecked growth and dispersal."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ bear hunt extended four days after total not reached