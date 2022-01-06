NJ Will Give Belleville, Nutley Libraries $434K In State Funds

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Belleville and Nutley public libraries will get a combined $434,115 as part of a new round of state funding, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, the libraries in Belleville and Nutley are two of 36 across New Jersey that will get a combined $37 million from the Library Construction Bond Act (see the list below).

The Belleville library will get $150,000; the Nutley library will get $284,115.

The law – which was passed by voter referendum in 2017 – aims to construct, expand and equip public libraries in New Jersey. It authorized $125 million in state bonds for technology updates, building improvements and other projects. Municipalities or the counties that fund public libraries will match the grant amount. The municipality or county is allowed to solicit private funding to support its match.

The list of projects for the second round of funding has been submitted to the state Legislature and will be signed by Murphy once it reaches his desk, his office said.

During the first round of funding, $87.5 million was disbursed to libraries across the state in January 2020.

“Libraries are the foundation of our communities and investing in them is just as critical as investing in our schools, in our cities and towns, and in our families,” Murphy said.

“The library offers critical resources and is where the concept of lifetime learning comes to fruition, where the spirit of community is celebrated and where families come together,” the governor added. “I am pleased to announce this second round of funding so we can continue to see progress in the modernization of New Jersey’s libraries.”

The Bergen County Cooperative Library System, a consortium of 77 public libraries in northern New Jersey, supported the act, claiming that it will “upgrade public library facilities to meet community needs and to strengthen New Jersey's economy by creating job opportunities for New Jersey businesses.” Read their full statement here.

The list of libraries that will get funding as part of the second wave include:

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone – “Libraries have served as a lifeline for so many during the COVID-19 pandemic … Every dollar we invest in our libraries is an investment in the future of young people in our state.”

Jennifer Nelson, New Jersey state librarian – “Back in 2017 when New Jerseyans passed the Library Construction Bond, no one knew a pandemic was on the horizon, and during the pandemic, we've seen just how valuable our public libraries are to communities all over the state. The new and refurbished buildings that are being supported through the Bond Act will benefit New Jerseyans for years to come with safe, healthy spaces and up-to-date technology that are available to all. When we improve our libraries, we improve our communities and the lives of residents.”

Merodie Hancock, president of Thomas Edison State University – “New Jersey’s public libraries are constantly evolving to serve a wider range of community needs. From jobs and workforce development to digital literacy and community building, they assure that all New Jerseyans have access to key tools of the 21st century. The state’s investment in public libraries will ensure that more people who lack access to basic technology and information have a place to go. Our libraries have stepped up during the pandemic and shown that equitable access to technology and information is critical to rebuilding our state.”

