NJ bill would allow consumers to cancel gym memberships online and easily

It wouldn't be surprising if a gym asks you for an affidavit and a copy of your high school diploma to cancel your membership because ending a gym membership is often a mission impossible.

As the number of complaints about burdensome cancelation rules continues to grow, state legislators have introduced a new bill that would allow consumers to cancel their gym memberships online.

“It’s just very simple. If you sign up for a gym membership online, you should be able to cancel it online,” said state Sen. Gordon Johnson (D-Bergen).

Sen. Gordon Johnson considers the legislation as a consumer-protection bill. "It helps the consumers in New Jersey," he said.

The new legislation grants consumers the prerogative to cancel health club memberships online as far as the club offers the option to subscribe online. And the button to cancel a fitness club membership cannot be hidden, but rather easily accessible in a clear text that easily pops to sight, reads the legislation.

The bill also includes clauses that allow customers to cancel their fitness club memberships over the phone or by mail under some circumstances such as when a customer deals with a disability or moves to a different city.

Currently, the Federal Trade Commission is also looking to address problematic recurring subscription practices by pushing for rules that would make it easier for consumers to cancel memberships.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ bill would allow consumers to cancel they gym memberships online