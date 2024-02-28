While many adults and senior citizens can't afford to purchase a home in New Jersey, a new bill in Trenton is trying to help.

Many municipalities in the state don't allow multi-dwelling-unit houses, so the new bill would allow people to create accessory dwelling units in their houses and rent out their garage, basement or attic.

The new measure expects to "make it possible to expand New Jersey’s rental housing stock, and meet current and future housing demand," the legislation reads.

If the bill passes, all accessory dwelling units would be required to include facilities for independent living, such as space for sleeping, food preparation and sanitation. If a garage is turned into a dwelling unit, the municipality should not require off-street parking replacement, the bill says.

Other states like California, Oregon and Connecticut have also legalized accessory dwelling units statewide in recent years.

According to the New Jersey Association of Realtors, the median price for a home sold in the state ballooned from $332,500 in January 2020 to $515,000 less than four years later. Meanwhile, property taxes in New Jersey are currently the highest in the country.

Elderly relatives and seniors, who often rely on a fixed income, are likely to benefit from this bill. Roughly half of state residents 62 and older live in severe conditions mostly because of the housing cost burden, according to a 2023 assessment conducted by the United Health Foundation. Based in Minneapolis, the nonprofit aims "to improve our health system, build a diverse and dynamic health workforce, and enhance the well-being of local communities."

Britnee Timberlake is one of the sponsors of a state Senate bill that would allow people to create accessory dwelling units in their houses.

The Teaneck-based nonprofit Bright Side Family, which provides affordable housing, affordable assisted living, and support services for low-and-moderate-income older adults, gets "calls all of the time from (seniors) desperately seeking housing and it's heartbreaking,” the group's executive director Elizabeth Davis told Gothamist.

“We opened a 62-unit building in 2016," she said. "I probably have close to a thousand names on the waiting list."

The bill has found opposition from the New Jersey State League of Municipalities, which objected the power the bill grants the state over local land use rules and zoning codes.

"While there are no doubt benefits to be derived from the construction of ADUs, those benefits are only possible with effective local planning and management," the league said in statement.

The bill was introduced at the end of January. In February, the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee advanced the bill. State Senators Britnee Timberlake, D-Essex, and Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, are the bill's primary sponsors.

