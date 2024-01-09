NJ bill to reduce roadway fatalities pulled amid criticism over last-minute amendments

A bill that would create a commission to study the best ways to reduce roadway deaths was pulled at the last minute on Monday from the state Senate's final vote of the session as the lame-duck period comes to a close.

The bill faced last-minute opposition from the very people who helped draft its earliest version in the Assembly because of recent amendments they thought weakened the bill considerably.

About a dozen advocates had planned to show up at the Statehouse in Trenton on Monday holding signs and trying to grab senators on their way into the chambers to advise them to vote down the bill.

Sen. Patrick Diegnan, D-Middlesex, a sponsor of the bill, said, “If we’re going to do it, let’s get everybody on board.” Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak, D-Middlesex, another sponsor, did not respond to a request for comment.

Corey Hannigan, the active transportation program manager at the Tri-State Transportation Campaign who helped craft early versions of the bill, was relieved that the current version was pulled before a vote.

“It’s good to see these hastily made changes that skipped the committee process won’t become law,” Hannigan said.

Spike in fatalities in 2021, 2022

The bill, which has been in the works since late 2022, would have created a “Target Zero” commission to “help achieve the goal of eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries.”

Although roadway fatalities decreased 10% in 2023 when compared with 2022, in the prior two years the state experienced the most cyclist and pedestrian deaths since 1990 and 1988, respectively, as well as spikes in fatalities among drivers and passengers — part of a national post-pandemic trend.

Outcry over the bill began brewing last week when a new version was published online Jan. 2 and included amendments made on the Senate floor Dec. 21 — the day before the holiday recess and months after the transportation committee passed the bill, when the public had the opportunity to participate in the process.

Floor amendments are made official — and public — when they are read aloud in the Senate chamber before a vote.

'Gutted most of the teeth'

At issue, Hannigan said, is that the Senate-amended version of the bill “gutted most of the teeth” out of what started as an effort to become a national example of how a state Department of Transportation could lead the charge against traffic fatalities and serious injuries. Instead, he said, the amendments did little to change the status quo.

The original bill "represented a really meaningful, proactive step toward addressing safety in a holistic way in the state and trying something new as opposed to the Strategic Highway Safety Plan we’ve had for the last 30 years,” Hannigan said. “It was an opportunity to work hand-in-hand with advocates on a new approach that’s supported by the Federal Highway Administration, by the U.S. DOT and federal government.”

Here's some of what changed between the Assembly version and the Senate version:

The Assembly bill required a “comprehensive and coordinated action plan” that would “help achieve the goal of eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries on all public roadways in the State by 2040 through engineering, education and enforcement systems that analyze physical transportation designs.” That was replaced in the Senate version with a review of the state’s Strategic Highway Safety Plan, which is a federally mandated document, and an “action plan” that would identify short-term and long-term data-driven strategies that “could” reduce traffic fatalities. Hannigan said the changes in language would “identify strategies as opposed to a plan to get to zero.”

The Assembly version also would have created a publicly accessible database that would have created a “high injury network,” indicating intersections and roadways with the highest injury rates, among other data points. The Senate version took out the creation of the high injury network and identification of the most dangerous intersections in the state.

With the bill pulled, the New Jersey Transportation Department will likely miss out on another year of qualifying for a new federal grant program created through the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act, called Safe Streets for All.

The program is modeled after the principles of Vision Zero, an international initiative to eliminate all traffic fatalities by emphasizing improvements to the roadway environment, such as design, and policies including reducing speed.

To qualify for the new Safe Streets for All federal grants, the state Transportation Department would have to have a qualifying “comprehensive safety action plan that identifies the most significant roadway concerns in a community and the implementation of projects and strategies to address roadway safety issues,” according to the U.S. Transportation Department website.

Then the state could apply for federal dollars to “implement projects and strategies identified in an Action Plan to address a roadway safety problem,” the U.S. agency says.

Vision Zero expands, but state void is felt

A number of New Jersey cities, including Jersey City and Hoboken, have created Vision Zero action plans — and they did so without much state or federal support. That can be a big lift for municipalities that have tight budgets, since such initiatives often require hiring consultants to help draft the plan, and then capital dollars to make improvements identified in the plan.

Hoboken, for example, has garnered national attention for its wide-ranging investments in improving intersections, adding traffic-calming measures like curb extensions and high-visibility crosswalks and restriping bike lanes. The city adopted its Vision Zero plan in 2019 and has not had a traffic-related fatality since January 2017.

Unlike many municipalities in New Jersey, Hoboken has very few state roads, so it was able to take action without state involvement.

Many fatalities on state roads

The Middlesex Board of County Commissioners became the first to adopt a Vision Zero action plan in 2022 and has begun making improvements, including construction on Livingston Avenue in New Brunswick. This was one of 10 corridors the county identified for high numbers of injuries among cyclists and pedestrians that now has bike lanes, new traffic signals, curb and sidewalk replacements, and new crosswalks.

But 42% of fatal and serious injury crashes in Middlesex County between 2010 and 2019 took place on state roads, the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike, according to its action plan.

Around 1:45 a.m. on New Year’s Day, 25-year-old Louisa Carman, an aide in Murphy’s administration, died in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Plainsboro.

Although the cause of the crash is not yet known — a spokeswoman in the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and could not comment on the details of it — Hannigan said this corridor in the county is a high-injury one. Nine fatalities took place on this state road in 2023 in the Middlesex County portion, two of them in Plainsboro, according to New Jersey State Police data.

“They aren’t actually able, in Middlesex County, to do anything about this corridor because it’s a state road, so without a state-level Vision Zero plan, I think we can expect to see more people die in the same place that Louisa died,” Hannigan said.

