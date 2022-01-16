NJ Blood Supply Low Amid COVID: Here's Where To Donate

NEW JERSEY — Supplies of donated blood are low amid the pandemic, but people are still having emergencies.

In fact, a message on the Red Cross website says, "The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. If you need help looking for an appointment, one of our friendly agents can call you back within 24 hours." There's a button for a call-back.

But you can find places to donate in your area using two links below.

Why Donations Are Down



Corporate blood donations are down because people are not going into work, and general blood donations are down with people staying inside as the omicron variant of COVID spreads, non-profits say. Yet, many people still depend on blood donations from healthy donors.

Several drives that have been scheduled around New Jersey, and some even offer gifts such as t-shirts.

The New York Blood Center announced a "blood emergency" last month.

Giving blood can save up to three lives in one hour, says New York Blood Services.

Here are two ways to find an upcoming drive near you:

The Red Cross is holding blood drives around New Jersey. You can input your zip code here to find a drive near you: RedCrossBloodDrives

The New York Blood Center also has several New Jersey drives coming up. Read more here: www.nybloodcenter.org

Here are just some of the drives coming up. Check with the location first to make sure of requirements.

Some Upcoming Drives By Town

Bordentown, Jan. 26, 2-7 p.m., Rutgers EcoComplex, 1200 Florence-Columbus

Cookstown, Jan. 26, 2-7 p.m., VFW Post 6590, 22 Wrightstown-Cookstown Road

Hoboken, Jan. 25, 10-4: Hoboken Police Dept., 106 Hudson St.

Jersey City, Jan. 21: 1-7 p.m., Newport Centre Mall, 30 Mall Drive West

Jersey City, Feb. 2, 525 Washington Blvd., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., MEPT Newport Tower

Lawrenceville, Jan. 26, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Church of St. Ann, 1253 Lawrenceville Road

Princeton, Jan. 26, 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m. Central Jersey Blood Donation Center, 707 Alexander Road

Secaucus, Jan. 18, 1-7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 780 Post Place

The New York Blood Center noted, "Blood products have a short shelf life – from five to 42 days, so constant replenishment is necessary. Each day there are patients who depend on the transfusion of red blood cells, platelets and plasma to stay alive. But blood and blood products can’t be manufactured."

For information on how to organize a blood drive, call toll free: 1-800-933-2566. Or visit: www.nybloodcenter.org

