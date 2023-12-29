NJ brewers get extension to sell food, but will 2024 be a happy new year for the industry?

The announcement extends, through Jan. 16, sale and event privileges to certain alcoholic beverage manufacturers by allowing craft breweries, wineries and others in the New Jersey craft alcohol industry to sell food, including things like chips, and non-alcoholic beverages.

The state's breweries received a couple more weeks of fewer restrictions, but whether or not 2024 will be a happy new year for brewers remains a mystery.

In a notice delivered to all limited brewery licensees and limited brewery Temporary Authorization Permit holders, Director James Graziano of the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced Dec. 28 that ABC would continue to delay enforcement of certain aspects of its guidance regarding brewery activities and events through Jan. 16, 2024.

On June 30, ABC issued a notice to breweries stating that it would defer enforcement regarding brewery activities and events through Dec. 31. That notice was provided because of then-pending legislation that would have significantly modified the privileges allowed to craft manufacturers.

"(ABC) is aware that (Gov. Phil Murphy) conditionally vetoed S3038 and returned it to the Legislature, where the issue is still under discussion," a news release said. "Under these circumstances, (ABC) is extending the end date in the June 30, 2023, notice through Jan. 16, 2024."

State Sen. Vin Gopal celebrates his re-election on Nov. 7 in Long Branch. Gopal is one of the sponsors of the liquor license reform bill that Murphy vetoed in November.

If the pending legislation changes, ABC will conform its regulatory policies as necessary, the release added.

In July, Trenton gave breweries a waiver to temporarily lift the restrictions on food and entertainment events. But in November, Gov. Phil Murphy sent a liquor license reform bill back for reconsideration.

S3038 would give sale and event privileges to certain alcoholic beverage manufacturers by allowing craft breweries, wineries and others in the New Jersey craft alcohol industry to sell food, including things like chips, and non-alcoholic beverages.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, shown earlier this month in New Brunswick, vetoed a liquor license reform bill in November.

It would also allow for such vendors to partner with other local vendors to host 25 off-site events per year, and host unlimited on-site events including private parties, trivia and quiz games, and live music.

In a statement released after he sent the conditional veto to the Legislature, Murphy said the bill on its own “does not sufficiently enhance our antiquated liquor license laws” and that he has “called for a more modern approach to these Prohibition-era laws to reflect the current economy and to better support present and future business owners."

“One of my goals in calling for comprehensive liquor license reform was to ensure that our liquor laws are both modern and fair,” Murphy said. “Our craft alcohol industry continues to grow throughout the state, and our beer and wine manufacturers, distilleries and meaderies deserve our support to help them succeed.”

Murphy also said more equitable access to liquor licenses would benefit small family-owned restaurants and called them the “heart and soul of many of our communities and downtowns.”

The governor noted that he is committed to liquor license reform but would like to see the bill amended to include a fix for getting inactive “pocket” licenses back into the market, and to provide more opportunities for shopping mall-bound businesses to partake in alcohol sales.

A related bill, already introduced in the Legislature by state Sen. Troy Singleton, would address the issue by bringing so-called pocket licenses back into circulation. There are an estimated 1,400 of these inactive licenses "sitting out there right now," Singleton said in February.

Katie Sobko of NorthJersey.com contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ breweries counting on restrictions to ease in 2024