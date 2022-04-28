NJ case of 5-year-old's death and mom Michelle Lodzinski to appear on NBC's 'Dateline'

One of Central Jersey's most notorious murder cases will enter the national spotlight on Friday evening when NBC's "Dateline" will investigate the case of Michelle Lodzinski, who was accused of killing her 5-year-old son in 1991.

At 9 p.m. Friday, “Dateline" will feature a two-hour program, "The Blue Blanket Mystery," on Lodzinski and the 1991 disappearance and death of her son Timothy Wiltsey

The show will be broadcast four months after Lodzinski's conviction was overturned by the state Supreme Court.

Dateline correspondent Andrea Canning will speak with key players in the investigation, including retired New Jersey State Police Detective Keith Hackett, retired State Police Detective Sgt. Jerry Lewis, Timothy Wiltsey's cousin Jennifer Dilcher, Lodzinski's sister Linda Hisey and Wiltsey's childhood friend Tara Packard.

'Dateline' will feature a segment Friday on Michelle Lodzinski and her son Timothy Wiltsey.

Lodzinski declined to be interviewed for the broadcast, according to her attorney Gerald Krovatin, who was interviewed along with defense attorney David Fassett.

During the trial, Hisey displayed unwavering loyalty to her younger sister.

Dilcher, who babysat Timothy, testified at the trial that she recognized the blue blanket found with Timothy's remains in 1992 as being in the South Amboy home of her aunt, Michelle Lodzinski. She was one of three babysitters who recognized the blanket as belonging to Timothy.

Before Lodzinski was sentenced for Timothy's murder, Packard wrote a letter to the court about the secret she and Timothy shared after they realized their rooms shared a wall they would each knock on.

On the night Timothy went missing, Packard, a kindergarten classmate, stayed awake in bed worried for her friend, and in the middle of the night, hoping he had been found, she knocked on the wall. She placed her ear on the wall waiting for his knock in response, but it never came.

In late December 2021 Lodzinski was released from prison hours after the New Jersey Supreme Court vacated her 2016 murder conviction in the death of her son 30 years earlier, in what had been one of Middlesex County's longest unsolved cases.

The high court ruled the prosecution offered no direct or inferential evidence that Lodzinski purposely or knowingly caused her son's death. With the acquittal, Lodzinski cannot be tried again for her son's death.

Lodzinski has returned to live in Florida where she has two sons.

Lodzinski, 54, a former South Amboy resident, had been serving a 30-year prison sentence at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Hunterdon County following her 2016 murder conviction in her son's death. She did not testify during the nearly three-month trial and has denied any involvement in her son's disappearance or death.

The Thursday, May 19, 2016, edition of The Home News Tribune with the news of Michelle Lodzinski being found guilty of the 1991 murder of her 5-year-old son, Timothy Wiltsey.

On May 25, 1991, Lodzinski's son, Timothy Wiltsey, a kindergarten student who was wearing a tank top, shorts, socks and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle sneakers was reported missing from a Memorial Day weekend carnival in Sayreville he attended with his mother.

A nationwide search, which included the FBI and segments on the television show "America's Most Wanted," was conducted for the boy. His photo was printed on milk cartons.

Lodzinski, a young single mother, gave police several different accounts about how her son disappeared from the carnival.

Five months later, in October 1991, one of Timothy's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle sneakers was found in a marshy area in Edison's Raritan Center, near where Lodzinski had once worked. In April 1992 the boy's skeletal remains and a blue blanket also were found in Raritan Center.

Medical experts were not able to determine the cause of Timothy's death, but the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Lodzinski was long considered the prime suspect in her son's disappearance and death, but she was not arrested and charged until Aug. 6, 2014, on what would have been Timothy's 29th birthday, after she had been indicted by a Middlesex County grand jury. At the time of her arrest, she was living in Port St. Lucie, Florida, with two teenage sons, who both testified during her trial.

The indictment stemmed from a cold case review by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office that determined the blue blanket found with Timothy's remains had not been shown to all his babysitters. The blanket, however, contained no blood, bodily fluids, fibers, fingerprints, hair, or other trace evidence linking it to Timothy, his mother or their home.

