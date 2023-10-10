NJ 'Chopped' chef faces another lawsuit, claim of sexual abuse

Another lawsuit has been filed against Shalom Yehudiel, a well-known Jewish chef, accusing him of sexual abuse of another teenage girl.

The lawsuit, filed this week by an unidentified man, says Yehudiel sexually assaulted the plaintiff's 15-year-old daughter on multiple occasions over three months in 2021 at The Humble Toast, one of Yehudiel's former Teaneck restaurants, where she worked.

As of Sunday, Yehudiel had not been served, attorney Lee Vartan said.

Yehudiel, who now lives in Florida, has been accused several times of sexual abuse of teenage girls who worked for him as well as those who attended the same temple.

The lawsuit says the girl began to go to the restaurant as a customer and Yehudiel "almost immediately" showed interest in her and "began to groom her for sexual abuse."

Yehudiel offered the teenager a job and gave him her phone number so they could talk. The unidentified girl decided to accept the job several months later and began working at The Humble Toast in fall 2021.

The suit says Yehudiel's actions toward the teen became "more pronounced," with Yehudiel flirting with her, calling her late at night and asking "inappropriate questions" about where she was and what she was doing.

On her first day, Yehudiel called the teenager into his office and made comments about her appearance and would wink at her when she completed tasks, which made her uncomfortable, the lawsuit says.

The suit says Yehudiel would make constant comments about how she looked and what she wore. He asked to follow her Instagram page and hassled her to accept the friend request, the suit says, and he made sexual comments on a photo of her in a bathing suit. A few days later, Yehudiel asked the teenager to send him photos of herself in "bathing suits and other inappropriate clothing," the suit says.

As her employment continued, Yehudiel would often call the teenager into his office and flirt, asking for "special hugs" in which he would touch her buttocks and genitals over her clothing and kiss her before she went back to work, according to the suit.

The lawsuit says the abuse escalated, with Yehudiel insisting she perform oral sex on him. It also accuses him of penetrating her. He additionally told her not to tell anyone about what happened, and he deleted the texts and call logs between the two, the suit says.

The lawsuit looks to hold Yehudiel and The Humble Toast LLC responsible for the sexual abuse and negligence, respectively. It says the touching by Yehudiel was "offensive and unwanted" and that the teenager suffers from "severe and permanent" emotional and physical distress because of what happened.

The lawsuit further claims that as the owner of The Humble Toast, Yehudiel presented it as a safe place for minors to work but created a power dynamic that prevented the victim from being able to protect herself. It also says the LLC owed "a duty of reasonable care" and breached its duties on multiple levels.

Criminal charges

Yehudiel is facing criminal charges in Union and Bergen counties. He was charged Aug. 31 with first- and second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Charges in the Bergen case were initially filed in 2021 after the FBI contacted the prosecutor's Special Victims Unit about allegations of sexual crimes involving a child younger than 16 in Teaneck on more than one occasion. The charges were dismissed earlier this year because of a holdup with the FBI providing access to surveillance video.

Two clips from the video were provided to the defense and the Prosecutor's Office by the FBI, but the federal authorities had access to the full video, which covered the employee's time at The Humble Toast.

Both the prosecution and the defense were unable to access the encrypted video. When Yehudiel was released from monitoring after the dismissal of the first set of charges, he was arrested the next day at John F. Kennedy International Airport, trying to fly to Bangkok on a one-way ticket, authorities said.

The Union charges come from accusations by Elisheva Akselrod, who accused Yehudiel of sexual assault at their Fair Lawn synagogue when she was a teen. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office declined to press charges, and Akselrod sued Yehudiel. The lawsuit was dropped after the criminal charges were filed in Union County, which is handling the case after the Attorney General's Office transferred it for an independent review.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Teaneck NJ chef Shalom Yehudiel faces additional lawsuit