NJ congressional delegation shares election ambitions for 2024

With the arrival of the New Year, the 2024 election cycle has begun in earnest.

NorthJersey.com and the USA TODAY Network New Jersey reached out to each of the state’s 12 members of the House of Representatives to find out what they’re focusing on and how they think the country is handling foreign policy and the economy.

We also asked them about their political plans for the year. Here is a selection of what some of them said. Not every member of the New Jersey delegation participated.

Do you plan to run again in 2024?

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5

“I plan to keep fighting for the people of the 5th Congressional District.”

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-11

“I do think it's really critically important that we flip the House of Representatives. It has been probably one of the most chaotic Congress sessions in the House that this nation has ever seen. I think we've just seen a Republican Party that is so incredibly divided that they can no longer govern and are in many ways beholden to the far right, and it's really made it almost impossible for them to get legislation passed. … I'm really proud of the work I've done and what I've actually been able to do in such an unproductive and chaotic Congress, so I'm going to keep fighting for New Jersey and we'll keep moving projects forward.”

Mikie Sherrill makes a speech after winning the 11th Congressional District during a party at 18 Label Studios in Montclair on Tuesday November 8, 2022.

Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-9

“I've already announced that I am, and we’re raring to go. We put our apparatus together. There are two kinds of people that run for Congress. One wants to change the world, and the one which I tried to model myself after is one that tries to change their neighborhood, tries to change the district or town to make it better, so that when it's all over, in three years or 25 years or 30 years, I can look back and say this is what I did, what I accomplished. We didn’t make the world over, but we certainly made things a little bit better for people in my area.”

Rep. Robert Menenedez Jr. D-8

“We've seen an incredible amount of cases come into our office, over 1,100, and these are some really complicated cases. We come from a district of immigrants; 43% of people who live in the district were born outside the country. We're dealing with complicated immigration cases every single day, these issues ... I'm excited to tell people about the work that we've done on the constituent services front, excited to tell people about all the resources we brought back to the district. I'm excited to tell people about the work that we've done on the transportation infrastructure committee, making sure we have mass transit systems for the future; telling you about the work of homeland security with a specific focus on cybersecurity, and telling people about the legislation that we've introduced. Telling people about the bills that we've co-sponsored, telling people about the vision that we have to improve the lives of congressional districts, based on the work that we've been able to get done in less than a year. We're excited about the work we're going to get done in 2024. And we believe that if we take that to the voters, they're going to want to send us back to Washington.”

Rep. Frank Pallone, D-6

“I'm running again.”

Rep. Andy Kim, D-3

“I am running to be the next U.S. senator from New Jersey. People are sick and tired of corrupt politics in New Jersey. I’m running to give people a choice. We don’t need to accept a corrupt brand of politics in New Jersey. We need public servants who are working for the people and focused on their issues. That’s what I’ve done during my entire time in Congress, and that’s what I’ll do in the Senate.”

Rep. Donald Norcross, D-1

“When I was first given the opportunity to run for office, the idea of my priorities of jobs, education, security, were as extremely important as they are today. The idea of somebody with my background who has come to Congress in a very different way with many different experiences gives me a real opportunity to work on things that I believe people in my district care about and want to get fixed. I plan on continuing to ask the people of my district to send me to Washington to help fix the ills of this country and move forward."

