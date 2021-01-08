NJ Congressman Andy Kim Helps Clean Up Capitol Building Following Riot

Bryan Ke

Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ) decided to help out ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) officers to clean up the trash in the aftermath of the Capitol Hill siege on Thursday morning. A helping hand: The 38-year-old U.S. Representative from New Jersey’s Third Congressional District assisted officers after seeing the mess left by the pro-Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, according to Associated Press.

  • Kim decided to take a walk after he finished voting to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 election.

  • “I was just really affected emotionally. I felt this kind of heightened, kind of supercharged kind of patriotism that I just felt take over," Kim told AP. “When you see something you love that's broken you want to fix it. I love the Capitol. I'm honored to be there. This building is extraordinary and the rotunda in particular is just awe-inspiring. How many countless generations have been inspired in that room? It really broke my heart and I just felt compelled to do something. ... What else could I do?"

  • After seeing officers cleaning up the area, Kim immediately asked for a trash bag and began picking up the mess and debris left behind.

  • Pictures of the politician crouching and cleaning have circulated online.

  • One of Kim's colleagues said he did not do the cleaning for the publicity.

The siege on Capitol Hill: Thousands of Trump supporters marched to Capitol Hill on Wednesday after attending an event held by the president at the Ellipse, a park near the White House, ABC News reported.  

  • The rioters broke through the barricade set up by police and managed to get inside the Capitol.

  • They were able to breach the building and made their way into the House and Senate chambers, National Public Radio reported.

  • Lawmakers took a recess as chaos ensued inside the Capitol. The Secret Service ushered Vice President Mike Pence out of the building via underground tunnels, according to VOA News.

  • Five people reportedly died during the riot, including a police officer who sustained injuries in the melee.

Backlash: AAPI lawmakers condemned Trump for inciting the riot on Capitol Hill.

  • Vice President-elect Kamala Harris took to Twitter to call for an end to the riot on Wednesday.

  • Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash) described the events that happened while they were put on lockdown inside the Capitol during the riot on Twitter.

Feature Images via Getty

