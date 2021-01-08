NJ Congressman Andy Kim Helps Clean Up Capitol Building Following Riot
Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ) decided to help out ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) officers to clean up the trash in the aftermath of the Capitol Hill siege on Thursday morning. A helping hand: The 38-year-old U.S. Representative from New Jersey’s Third Congressional District assisted officers after seeing the mess left by the pro-Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, according to Associated Press.
I love this building, tonight more than ever. I have just heard that the Capitol is finally secure and I hope we can get back to work tonight to certify our nation’s vote and protect our constitution. pic.twitter.com/UheFkUPmbi
— Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) January 6, 2021
Kim decided to take a walk after he finished voting to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 election.
“I was just really affected emotionally. I felt this kind of heightened, kind of supercharged kind of patriotism that I just felt take over," Kim told AP. “When you see something you love that's broken you want to fix it. I love the Capitol. I'm honored to be there. This building is extraordinary and the rotunda in particular is just awe-inspiring. How many countless generations have been inspired in that room? It really broke my heart and I just felt compelled to do something. ... What else could I do?"
After seeing officers cleaning up the area, Kim immediately asked for a trash bag and began picking up the mess and debris left behind.
Pictures of the politician crouching and cleaning have circulated online.
Rep. @AndyKimNJ paused his legislative duties to help @ATFHQ agents clean up messes and debris scattered around the US Capitol Building after riots that happened Wednesday in #WashingtonDC. https://t.co/P5DlTvJAbB pic.twitter.com/IOV6MWUWRt
— Nick Boykin (@Boykin803) January 7, 2021
One of Kim's colleagues said he did not do the cleaning for the publicity.
The siege on Capitol Hill: Thousands of Trump supporters marched to Capitol Hill on Wednesday after attending an event held by the president at the Ellipse, a park near the White House, ABC News reported.
The rioters broke through the barricade set up by police and managed to get inside the Capitol.
They were able to breach the building and made their way into the House and Senate chambers, National Public Radio reported.
Lawmakers took a recess as chaos ensued inside the Capitol. The Secret Service ushered Vice President Mike Pence out of the building via underground tunnels, according to VOA News.
Five people reportedly died during the riot, including a police officer who sustained injuries in the melee.
Backlash: AAPI lawmakers condemned Trump for inciting the riot on Capitol Hill.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris took to Twitter to call for an end to the riot on Wednesday.
I join President-elect @JoeBiden in calling for the assault on the Capitol and our nation’s public servants to end, and as he said, “allow the work of democracy to go forward.”
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 6, 2021
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash) described the events that happened while they were put on lockdown inside the Capitol during the riot on Twitter.
I can't contain my rage at Donald Trump and Republicans who invited, incited, and fueled this terror. Our country and our democracy will have to recover from these deep wounds—and it won't be easy.
Thanks to everyone for your prayers and thoughts for our safety and for America. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 6, 2021
Feature Images via Getty