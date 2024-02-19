NJ considering bill requiring electric scooter and bike riders to register, pay insurance

A new bill in Trenton would require New Jerseyans to register electric bikes and electric scooters they own and pay insurance before they hit the road.

Currently, no other state requires registration or insurance for e-bikes. When it comes to e-scooters, Texas is the only state requiring both registration and insurance.

Rental Link electric scooter location in Asbury Park.

If the bill is passed, riders would need to get liability insurance coverage, personal injury protection for pedestrians, and uninsured motorist coverage. The registration would be obtained from the NJ Motor Vehicle Commission and would need to be renewed yearly.

Those with an e-bike or e-scooter would not be required to have a driver's license and could ride on all types of roads including highways, the bill says.

Primary sponsors for the bill includes senators Vin Gopal (D- Monmouth) and Nicholas Scutari (D-Somerset).

