NJ cop completes delivery after Uber Eats driver was detained

FLORHAM PARK — A borough police officer made sure an UberEats food order, albeit cold, made it to a resident on Sunday night after the driver was detained for having an outstanding warrant.

Officer Mike Zvolensky stopped a motorist for having an outstanding warrant on Felch Road. Turns out the 60-year-old motorist was working as a driver for UberEats and on her way to make a delivery, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page. The driver, from Denville, was detained for having a $1,000 warrant from the Denville Municipal Court.

During the stop, Officer Alex Tredy noticed the meal in the vehicle and stepped in to make sure no one went hungry by delivering the dinner to the Summit Road customer.

Florham Park police vehicle.

The Facebook post reads: "Sorry for the cold food!" and "We think the food got cold and no, he did not get a tip."

The police department did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ cop finishes Uber Eats delivery after driver was detained