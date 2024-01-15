NJ, D.C. lawmakers press for solutions for flood-prone parts of North Jersey

While recent flooding that brought North Jersey to a standstill and forced people out of their homes may be historic, it isn’t exactly unprecedented.

And with climate change leading to the increase in frequency and intensity of storms, some are looking to Trenton lawmakers to help find ways help those most impacted.

Assemblymember Kristin Corrado said that she has been in touch with the mayors in her district, which includes flood-prone areas in Little Falls and Wayne, and that they asking for floodgates to be raised, a message she has relayed to Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration as well as the Department of Environmental Protection.

“Everyone is really concerned about how often this is happening now,” she said. “There is no easy way to fix this.” She said that she has talked to the governor’s office about state of emergency declarations to ensure that residents and municipalities can claim all of the aid funding and resources they are entitled to.

What can be done from a policy standpoint?

Gov. Phil Murphy addresses flooding concerns during a visit to Louis Street in Little Falls as Mayor James Damiano, center, looks on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

That can help in the short term but as for long term fixes, there is more uncertainty as to what should be done.

State Sen. Joseph Lagana, who represents parts of Bergen County including Lodi and Saddle Brook, said that his office is working with state and county officials to development short- and long-term plans like cleaning rivers of debris and vegetation as well as Blue Acres funding to allow for the state to buy homes in flood-prone areas and tear them down, creating open green space. He noted that long term plans include dredging and promoting smart development with better water retention systems.

“Many of these plans have already begun implementation, unfortunately some can take years to develop and storm events are happening with such intensity and consistency it’s making it difficult to see progress,” Lagana said.

Though he’s not a fan of the idea of a “new normal,” State Climatologist David Robinson said that “we don't know how things are going to proceed but the evidence suggests that with a warming climate, we should see more in the way of extremes and that includes extremes of precipitation.”

And with more rainfall, that water needs somewhere to go but development in river basins has left it with limited options.

“It's often a major event, or a series of events that, provide the impetus for change,” he said. “There's going to be greater restriction on development in flood-prone areas and these flood-prone areas are being redefined. They are increasing the footprint of these flood prone areas.”

He noted that flooding in the Raritan River basin area in December and January were the ninth and 10th highest floods on record so while the intensity may have increased there has to be an “effort to recognize that this is nothing uncommon.”

“Steps need to be made to address it, or people are going to be faced with this issue time and time again. Strike while the iron is hot and try to do something while this is firm in people's memories,” Robinson said. “The fact is, nowadays, it's happening so often it doesn't fade. It doesn't fade too fast from memories.”

The U.S. Army Corps may play a role

As for what specifically should be done, Robinson said that that is something the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would help with because they do assessments in communities and they look at the the value of the ratables within that flood prone area versus the cost to build mitigative structures such as flood walls and floodgates and levees surrounding boundaries.

Calling in the corps is exactly what Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. is looking to do. On Thursday, Pascrell called for the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment to send more federal resources to the area to address long-term flooding problems in the Garden State.

“Flooding is a recurring problem in my state with severe consequences for communities in the Passaic River Basin,” Pascrell said during testimony. “My hometown of Paterson recently declared a state of emergency and residents were evacuated after heavy rainfall caused the river to overflow. And the river is again in flood stage.”

Pascrell wants a study by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers through the Water Resources Development Act to look at the impact of flooding from the Passaic River, Paterson Great Falls Park water raceway system, Fleischer’s Brook near Garfield, Berry’s Creek near Hasbrouck Heights and the lower Saddle River basin impacting Saddle River and Lodi.

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ flooding: Lawmakers press for solutions in North Jersey