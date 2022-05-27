NJ DEP hands out $21.4 million to reduce litter. Is your community on the list?

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection will distribute $21.4 million to counties and municipalities as part of the Clean Communities program to reduce litter and beautify the state.

The funding includes just under $19.1 million on the municipal level and $2.3 million awarded to the state's 21 counties, said DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette. The money represents an increase of approximately $700,000 over the $20.7 million allocated for the 2021 fiscal year.

The additional grant funds help communities improve their local environments and improve quality of life by removing litter, including from roadways and around stormwater collection systems, LaTourette said. “These community-level efforts have far-reaching impacts across the state, from beautifying neighborhoods to improving water quality and enhancing wildlife habitats.”

Bergen County received the fourth-highest grant total among New Jersey counties at $155,656, behind only Ocean, Cumberland and Burlington. Sussex and Morris counties were among 12 to cross the $100,000 mark, receiving $110,437 and $100,624, respectively.

The DEP awarded grants to 68 Bergen County municipalities, along with 39 in Morris, 23 in Sussex and 16 in Passaic. Paterson received $206,579.63, the fourth-highest municipal total in the state.

Parsippany earned $113,932.96, the most among all Morris County towns, while Hackensack was given the most in Bergen County with $79,655.95. In Sussex County, Vernon led the way with $54,505.72.

Counties and municipalities can use the grants to promote litter-related activities such as cleanups and purchase equipment for the activities. The money can also adopt and enforce anti-littering ordinances and boost public information programs.

Local communities use the monies from the Clean Communities Grant for a variety of activities including clean-ups, trash and recycling receptacles and annual recycling calendars.

"We are grateful for funding that helps keep New Jersey litter-free," said JoAnn Gemenden, executive director of the New Jersey Clean Communities Council. "We are proud to serve as an educational resource for communities, as we drive many of our campaigns to engage the younger generations to help mold positive, long-term anti-litter behaviors."

Counties getting more than $100,000

Ocean, $216,879;

Cumberland, $190,042;

Burlington, $177,988;

Bergen, $155,656;

Gloucester, $145,797;

Camden, $139,678;

Monmouth, $133,527;

Atlantic, $131,163;

Salem, $126,562;

Middlesex, $110,889;

Sussex, $110,437;

Morris, $100,624.

For a complete list of grant awards, including a breakdown of county and municipality funding amounts, visit www.njclean.org/coordinators/grant-funding.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ DEP Clean Communities grants distributed to reduce litter