New NJ District 24 legislators will serve on these committees

State Legislative District 24 lawmakers, all new to their positions, have received their committee assignments for the new Legislative session which lasts through 2025.

New state Sen. Parker Space, who served as an assemblyman from the district for the past decade, is beginning a four-year term, while new Assembly members Dawn Fantasia and Michael Inganamort are at the start of two-year terms.

Space, from Wantage, will serve on the Senate's Military and Veterans’ Affairs and the Environment and Energy committees.

Parker Space instructs from the Snake Pit as part of Junior Zoo Keeper Day. Junior Zoo Keeper Day at Space Farms where kids learned about animals and how to care for them in Sussex, NJ on July 17, 2021.

Fantasia, a Franklin resident, is assigned to the Education; Commerce, Economic Development and Agriculture; and Aging and Human Services committees.

Inganamort from Chester in the southern part of the district, was also named to three committees: Oversight, Reform and Federal Relations; Transportation and Independent Authorities; and Environment, Natural Resources, and Solid Waste.

“Sussex, Morris, and Warren counties have a large veteran population whom I want to see receive the best care and services that New Jersey has to offer,” said Space. He also noted that much of the 24th district is rural, which are "uniquely affected" by the state’s environmental laws.

“I look forward to supporting legislation that will cut excessive government red tape and make New Jersey more affordable for growing families, veterans, seniors, and small businesses,” he added.

Dawn Fantasia

Fantasia, who resigned from the Sussex County Board of Commissioners following her election to the Assembly, has also served on the Franklin Borough Council, working with several boards and commissions in both positions. She is also principal of a charter school.

She said, “My time in education and local and county government has prepared me to aggressively advocate for our corner of northwest New Jersey. I intend to bring that experience to my committee assignments to ensure that our schools receive fair funding and that parents are afforded direct involvement in the education of their children.”

Of the other two committees, she noted "economic growth in our region includes support for our farming communities, which must not be mired down with unnecessary regulations.”

And, she noted she has also worked with senior citizens and said affording them the same level of care and services as those in more urban districts in the state will be a priority.

Inganamort, former mayor of Chester Township, has worked for the U.S. Department of the Interior and for former Congressman Scott Garrett.

Mike Inganamort

“Having navigated the state's environmental bureaucracy as mayor and working in support of common-sense environmental practices at the federal level, I am eager to shift the paradigm in New Jersey from one of regulation to innovation,” he said.

That focus will extend to providing small towns with the assistance needed to comply with new and increasing state mandates.

“Now consumers are getting squeezed by mandates on the cars they drive, fuel they choose, and even bags they use - often with negative impacts on the environment and our transportation network,” he added. "And I intend to use these committee assignments to speak out for more local flexibility, more consumer choice, and more innovation for a cleaner Garden State."

On the Legislative calendar, the committees convene now through June and September-December, to discuss bills introduced by legislators and take testimony from the public.

Bills approved in committee go to the full Senate and General Assembly and if approved there, can eventually be signed into law.

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: NJ District 24 legislators will serve on these committees