NJ ELEC dismissed 107 complaints in July. These four were from Paterson

PATERSON — Complaints accusing four Paterson City Council candidates of breaking state election finance laws were among 107 dismissed statewide last month as part of the controversial overhaul of campaign finance regulations.

Two winners in the 2020 ward council elections — Michael Jackson and Shahin Khalique — and two losers — Mohammed Akhtaruzzaman and Chauncy Brown — gained reprieves from the complaints against them because of New Jersey’s new two-year statute of limitations on campaign finance reporting violations.

The New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission dismissed the complaints on July 26 but waited until Aug. 4 to make public the names of the political figures and action committees benefiting from those dismissals.

Paterson 1st Ward Councilman Michael Jackson.

In separate complaints, the four Paterson candidates were accused of failing to file reports before and after the May 2020 election detailing their campaign donors and spending. Akhtaruzzaman, for example, faced $25,800 in fines for his alleged violations.

Akhtaruzzaman, Brown and Khalique did not respond to messages seeking their comments for this story. Jackson said he did not know enough about the election dismissals to make any comment.

The state’s online campaign contribution records show that three of the accused took action to address the missing reports after the complaints against them were filed.

Khalique filed his reports in August and September of last year, about 22 months after they were due. Akhtaruzzaman and Jackson submitted affidavits this past spring saying they had not exceeded the $5,800 spending threshold that triggers detailed report filing requirements. Brown has yet to file anything, according to the ELEC website.

Earlier: Three years later, Paterson's election fraud case drags on — and on

The 2020 council campaigns of Akhtaruzzaman, Jackson and Khalique all came under scrutiny in the New Jersey attorney general’s election fraud probe.

Jackson ended up being indicted in that case. Two of Khalique’s campaign workers — including his brother, Shelim — also were charged with crimes. Charges against the three of them are still pending.

State investigators also looked at allegations against Akhtaruzzaman in that probe but did not file charges against him, according to court records.

Meanwhile, Brown was convicted in a bribery case involving his time on the Paterson school board more than 12 years ago.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ ELEC complaint dismissals: Four cases from Paterson, NJ